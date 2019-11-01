DJI Mavic Mini is the Company's Smallest Drone, and Costs $399

The last few years have seen drones becoming all the rage around the world. From being a part of media coverage to assisting in military attacks and even covering weddings and anniversaries, drones or unmanned aerial vehicles, have slowly, but surely, integrated themselves into mainstream life. Dà-Jiāng Innovations or DJI, have released a portable drone DJI Mavic Mini. It comes with 3-axis gimbal and 2.7K video camera. DJI is a Chinese technology company, headquartered in Shenzhen that is one of the major manufacturers of commercial drones.

A report adds that the Mavic Mini also sports the AeroScope remote identification. The AeroScope is a Remote ID system that provides authorised users with the location, altitude, speed and direction of every DJI drone within radio range. It further provides users with the location of the drone pilot and its serial number as well. The drone offers 2.7K video at 30 frames per second and 1080 pixels at 60 fps. It also has provisions for 12-megapixel photographs using 1/2.3-inch sensors, the report added. DJI's first drone to weigh a mere 249 grams, the Mavic Mini has been described by the DJI Website as being the "perfect creative companion," and is "as light as the average smartphone."

According to the website, being under 250 grams means that it is placed in the lowest and safest weight class of drones. The Mavic Mini comes with its own remote controller which can be controlled by the DJI Fly app. Furthermore, the website reveals that the DJI Fly app also gives users integrated access to SkyPixel, a social media platform where users can share their aerial photos and videos. The Mavic Mini is priced at $399.

