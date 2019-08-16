DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Smartphone Gimbal Launched: Price, Features, Design and More

DJI has announced a brand new gimbal for smartphones. Update to the Osmo Mobile 2, the new upgrade is one of the smallest the company has ever made, besides the Osmo Pocket. It also brings in some super convenient features which could possibly make it one of the best products on the market.

The company has taken feedback from its customers and have redesigned its product so it is much more convenient to transport. It can fold-up taking almost half the space a traditional smartphone gimbal would. Not only that, but the smartphone mounting bracket has been made in a way that it doesn’t obstruct your phone’s ports.

By just the hit of a button, you can switch between portrait and landscape modes.DJI has also brought back the trigger button on the back of the grip, giving you better control. You can even use it for autotracking, timelapses, and panorama shots. It is also said to support smartphones that are using Moment Lenses.

The new DJI Mimo app helps in creating great content with a bunch of features like the Story Mode, Sport Mode, Time Lapse, Hyper Lapse, Motion Lapse, Panorama, Slow Motion, and more. The Active Track 3.0 mode allows one to auto-track fast-paced people and objects and by the looks of some early reviews, it is pretty accurate. Offering a total weight of 405 grams, it should fit easily in a regular backpack. Apart from that you get Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, USB Type-C charging, and a hidden USB-A port to charge your phone. The 2,450mAh battery is said to offer charge that can last 15 hours.

The DJI Osmo Mobile 3 is priced at $119 (Rs 8,500 approx).and $139 (Rs 9,900 approx) with bundled accessories. The product is already on sale in the US and should soon launch in India.

