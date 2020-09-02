DLF Malls Lukout App Adds Contactless Dining, Realtime Traffic & Aarogya Setu QR For Your Next Mall Visit

The next time you feel brave enough to head to a mall over the weekend, it might just be a good idea to download the new DLF Malls Lukout app on your Apple iPhone or Android phone. If you are visiting a DLF Mall, that is. The app has been updated to add a bunch of new features that would gain a lot of relevance in these times of the Coronavirus Pandemic. These features include real-time footfalls in the mall, the option to enable the contactless dining experience at restaurants in the mall and also the integration with the COVID-19 contact tracing app Aarogya Setu. The DLF Malls Lukout app update is now available on the Google Play Store for Android phones and the App Store for the Apple iPhone.

The DLF Malls Lukout app collects live data from multiple sensors in the malls to show the real-time footfalls in the mall. This information can be very handy in case you are planning a visit but want to avoid the more crowded times. The developers say the app uses advanced algorithms to calculate traffic and enable safety updates accordingly. The DLF Malls Lukout app also enables the express check-in option either via the Safe Pass or the Aarogya Setu app QR code. These checks are mandatory for most malls at this time, as a safety measure.

Ahead of your visit to the DLF Mall, you can also access the contactless dining options in the app, which are enabled for all restaurants and food outlets in the food court as well as standalone restaurants. You will be able to check the menu, reserve a table and preorder your food as well. Payments can also be done directly and digitally. Contactless dining basically means that you reduce interactions with a human being at the restaurant to usher you in, find a table for you and for a server to to take your order. In this case, with contactless dining, your pre-reserved table will be available for you immediately and the only time you probably interact with the server is when they bring your pre-ordered food.

The DLF Malls Lukout app will also get the option to prebook a time slot at a particular store.

“With features like “Shop Safe” and “Lukout Closet” our aim is to help and guide our customers so that they can maintain social distancing and shop with new energy & confidence. The app will further assist them in pre-booking and pre-planning their visit and encourage contactless shopping and dining experiences in our malls,” says Pushpa Bector, Executive Director, DLF Retail. DLF Malls currently has multiple malls and properties in the Delhi NCR region, for instance, including DLF Mall of India in Noida, DLF Promenade in Delhi and DLF Cyber Hub in Gurgaon.