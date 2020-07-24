DLF Shopping Malls Partner With inResto to Introduce Contactless Dining Amid Covid-19 Crisis

India's largest physical marketplace DLF Shopping Malls has announced that it has joined hands with leading restaurant management firm inResto to introduce a contactless dining experience at restaurants and food courts across all its malls in India. The services will first start at DLF Promenade in New Delhi and will be extended to DLF Cyberhub, Horizon Plaza, DLF5, and DLF Mall of India in the days to come.

The new technology will enable restaurants and food courts within the DLF malls to offer a seamless customer journey and a safe dining experience to customers. The technology will have features like digital menus, pre-ordering, table booking, digital payments, and digital feedback. The technology will also help restaurants to manage their operations through its table management feature, the company said.

Through the DLF Malls Lukout app, customers will be able to reserve tables at restaurants and food courts and pre-order their meals by reducing the wait time. According to the company, this will social-distancing norms due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. Customers will also be able to check and hygiene and safety measures and give feedback to restaurants as well through the app. Furthermore, the company said that customers will also be able to earn loyalty points digitally for their frequent visits.

To help customers monitor the safety guidelines at the restaurant kitchen, restaurants within the DLF Shopping Malls portfolio will be integrated with an AI-powered video solution from Staqu Technologies. A live-stream of the kitchen proceedings will also be available to customers on the Dineout app to assure them of hygiene compliance and sanitisation standards as well.