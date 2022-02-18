Do Not Fall For This Free Air India Flight Ticket Ad With ‘Love’ From Builder.ai

Air India, the popular airline under its new owner Tata on Thursday cautioned flyers about an advertising campaign that has been launched by a company named Builder.ai. Air India tweeted from its official Twitter handle about an advertising campaign that is claiming to have developed the prototype of an app especially for Air India. The company said that it has no partnership with Builder.ai and has not given any permission to Builder.ai to use their name.

“An advertising campaign in print, digital media, and OOH has been launched by a company with the name Builder.ai. The campaign of this company is claiming to have developed the prototype of an app especially for Air India. Today a print advertisement seemingly by Builder.ai in leading newspapers includes a QR code, which links to the prototype app, in which the Air India logo and trademark make appear distinctly. This prototype app has been developed without the involvement or consent of Air India," the airlines said in a statement.

Air India also said that it has given no contract or permission to Builder.ai to develop any app, nor has the airline engaged their services for any digital activity. The statement also said that Air India will not collect any data and all the data shared with this prototype app “has the potential threat of misuse and Air India shall not be held responsible in case of any data misuse or financial implications arising out of this.

The advertisement cited by Air India also suggests that free tickets can be won by participants, and Air India has not committed to providing free tickets for this activity. “Air India is contemplating suitable action against the issuer of the advertisement," the statement said.

