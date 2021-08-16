Do Not Splurge Money On A New Tablet Just Yet: How To Fix Your Old Sluggish Apple iPad

Apple iPad is perhaps the best and the most consistent tablet you can buy right now, something that Android tablets haven’t really been able to get to at the more affordable price bands in particular. But as with most phones, PCs and tablets, reduced performance is more likely with old iPads, simply because there may be data load that you haven’t realised. Before you get frustrated and decide to splurge money on a new iPad or tablet, there is some troubleshooting you can do to rediscover the performance of your Apple iPad.

Causes of slow iPad performance

There could be multiple reasons behind your iPad running slow that could include any particular one or a bunch of apps installed, slow connectivity issues, low storage or probably an old operating system. In case you see a slow performance while using an iPad during web surfing on Safari, chances are you could be dealing with ads that could be the root problem. The good part is that these problems can be fixed with ease.

Tips on how to fix your slow iPad

1. Whenever you encounter this problem, the first thing that needs to be done is restarting your device. Particularly if you haven’t for a long time. Restarting your iPad will help in flushing out everything from the temporary memory that aids the operating system to start clean.

2. Another reason why your iPad may be running slow could be because of a particular app. Quitting the app and opening it again could help in fixing the problem.

3. Always remember to remove apps from the App Switcher. This will help in freeing up memory to deliver improved performance.

4. There are times when some music or video streaming apps continue running in the background, even after you quit them. Make sure that the apps are not running in the background, once you quit using them.

5. An operating system is the most important thing in any device. Make sure that your system is up to date with all updates. This helps in fixing bugs in the system to help you with a flawless experience.

6. In case you are running low on storage space, make sure you get rid of apps you don’t use for improved performance. Check the apps which take space on your iPad and delete the ones you don’t use.

7. If your iPad happens to slow down while browsing the web even with good internet speed, chances are it could be because of the Ads on the web page. Make sure you use an Adblocker while browsing that will help in loading your browser quickly.

8. If your iPad doesn’t improve even after restarting, check on your wireless network and run an internet speed test. In case the speed picks up on coming close to the router, your Wi-Fi range may be the cause of the problem.

