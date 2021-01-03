Do Not Update Your Xiaomi Mi A3 Just Yet, New Software Update Is Coming Soon

Xiaomi says that it is working to fix an issue that affected several Mi A3 users in India earlier this week. Xiaomi Mi A3 users said on Twitter that they started facing 'bricking issues' with the recent over-the-air (OTA) update of Android 11. As a result, the Chinese tech company has also halted the software update and said that it is working towards resolving the issue at the earliest. Xiaomi has not revealed the exact cause of the error, yet.

The Android 11 update for the Mi A3 was meant to bring the latest Android experience with features including conversation bubbles, an improved Do Not Disturb (DnD) mode, and more features. However, users complained that their smartphone was completely unfunctional following the update and in some cases, it did not even turn on the bootloader or wake me when connected to a PC. "My Mi A3 was dead after downloading Android 11," a user wrote to the Xiaomi support page on Twitter. Further, he said that the Xiaomi service centre was not able to fix the problem.

Some angry Xiaomi Mi A3 users have started a petition on the Change.org to request the company to either replace or fix their smartphones, affected by the unknown error. Meanwhile, the error appears to be not just limited to Indian users as some people overseas have also reported the issue with their Mi A3. Xiaomi in a statement to News18 said that its teams are working towards resolving the issue at the earliest. "Customer experience is our topmost priority, and we regret the inconvenience caused. We will keep all users updated on the next steps," the company added.

It is notably not the first time when Xiaomi is facing an outrage due to broken software. In June 2019 some Mi 9 SE users reported a similar bricking issue after installing MIUI 10.3.1. Meanwhile, other Xiaomi budget offerings like Note-series phones have started receiving Android 11 update.