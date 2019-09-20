Do Not Worry, Your Mi TV Will Get Netflix And Amazon Prime Video Apps This Year

If you own a Xiaomi Mi TV, you can now rejoice. The company has confirmed that some of the existing Mi TVs will get a new software update later this year, which will bring Android TV 9.0 as well as the Netflix and Amazon Prime Video apps on board. The update will be rolled out for the Mi TV 4A Pro 32, the Mi TV 4A Pro 43 and the Mi TV 4A Pro 49, the Mi TV 4C Pro 32 and the Mi TV 4 Pro 55 for the time being. When would your Mi TV get the new software? No specific dates just yet, but Xiaomi says it will start in Q4 2019.

Xiaomi’s Mi TVs have, over the past 12 months or so, really disrupted the smart TV space in India offering premium TV viewing experience at really affordable prices. That has forced a lot of existing players including Samsung and LG, to relook and reconfigure their product line-up to be able to compete in this space. However, missing from the package all this while were the Netflix and Amazon Prime Video apps, which were not officially a part of the PatchWall interface or the Android TV interface. The workaround was that users required a streaming device such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick to access those two streaming apps. “Excited to share we will be rolling out @NetflixIndia, @PrimeVideoIN & #Android TV 9.0 to our existing #MiTV Pro series too!” said Manu Kumar Jain, Global VP at Xiaomi and MD at XiaomiIndia, in a tweet.

Just earlier this week, Xiaomi launched a new 4X line-up of Mi TVs, which will be available in 43-inch, 50-inch and 65-inch screen sizes, with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video apps available on the TVs. These go on sale September 29 with prices starting Rs 24,999. Interesting enough, the new remote controller for these TVs also has the Netflix and Amazon Prime Video quick access buttons. It was since that time Mi TV users on social media were enquiring about whether their existing TVs will also get the two streaming apps, and the answer is finally available.

Streaming platforms including Hotstar, Hooq, YouTube, JioCinema, Zee5, Sun NXT, Voot, Hungama Play, Alt Balaji and Eros Now, to name a few, are already available on Mi TVs.

