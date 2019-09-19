Do These Features Justify OnePlus TV’s Six-figure Pricing?

One Plus smartphones entered the market exactly when the reliable Nokia had become outdated and Samsung and Apple were battling about who will be pricier than the other. Along came the Chinese smartphone manufacturer with its high-spec features and budget-friendly price that people just couldn’t ignore. Soon OnePlus became a household name. After a successful stint (or stints) with selling smartphones to Indians, OnePlus is now venturing into new territory with the launch of the OnePlus TV. And this time, it doesn’t look like the brand wants to be called budget-friendly at all.

The new yet-to-launched OnePlus TV is priced at a whopping Rs. 1, 49,900, which puts it in the premium category where there aren’t many players. There are television sets that cost even more by long-time electronics players in the market such as Samsung and Sony but for a new player to launch its TV at such a high price, is a first. Albeit for good reasons because the OnePlus TV is packed with features like none other.

It has a 55-inch Quantum Light Emitting Diode (QLED) panel that uses quantum dot technology with a 4k resolution for more clarity, brightness and colour. It also supports HDR 10 and Dolby vision enhancing the viewing experience even further. The Gamma processor helps in smooth video streaming and gives an amplified viewing experience.

For superior audio, there’s the Dolby Atmos that ensures surround sound along with 8 speakers that can play at 50W. The software used is also the latest Android TV OS version, only more refined for a smoother experience. The TV also has Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity while the remote has a minimalist design and supports Amazon Alexa for voice control features. OnePlus phones will also be able to control the TV with an integrated system that is being worked on. All this and so much more is in store for OnePlus fans as the brand soon launches their premium OnePlus TV.

While we are yet to see if OnePlus delivers on its promises, let us know what you think about the new OnePlus TV in the comments below. The OnePlus TV will be launching on September 26, 2019, in India and the US and we are eagerly waiting for more details on this new device that is all set to change our viewing experience.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.