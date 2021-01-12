Dolby Voice for Laptops Aims to Boost Audio Quality of Video Calls and Make Meetings Less Fatiguing

Dolby has announced that the upcoming Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 and X1 Yoga Gen 6 laptops will feature the new Dolby Voice audio technology that is touted to reduce background noises during video conference calls. The American audio tech company explains (via The Verge) that the feature combines elements like background noise reduction and dynamic levelling to make video calls "sound clearer" and "more natural." The latest audio tech would hope to resolve shortcomings of work from home meetings, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The company says that the Voice feature makes speech easier to hear when there are multiple people talking on the same call.

The Dolby Voice appears to be an extension of the Dolby Voice Room that offers similar solutions for video calls. The difference is that now it uses the laptop's speakers and microphones to function, without needing separate Dolby hardware. Additionally, it carries other tweaks such as the Voice Separation feature to produce clearer speech during video calls. The Dolby Voice may work even better if the user has plugged in headphones with a mic.

In partnership with @Lenovo, we are excited to unveil Dolby Voice for PCs on the new ThinkPad X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga at #CES2021.Hear and be heard with Dolby Voice, which will make meetings sound clearer, more natural, and feel less fatiguing. Learn more: https://t.co/Sx7sFrLXHg pic.twitter.com/ZVSVTAazG5 — Dolby (@Dolby) January 11, 2021

Several companies like Google introduced a similar feature on its Meet platform last year to eliminate background noises with artificial intelligence (AI). However, it might not be the case with Dolby Voice as it directly optimises the laptop's input and output audio quality, meaning it can work with several video conferencing platforms. Notably, the voice separation feature's requirements are a little higher, and it will only work with select services including Zoom.

Users can also manage and optimise Dolby Voice via the Dolby Access app. The company is yet to share more details on laptops that would receive its support. Meanwhile, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 and X1 Yoga Gen 6 laptops that were unveiled at CES 2021, will start shipping next month.