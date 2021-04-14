Domino's Pizza Getting Delivered By Nuro R2 Driverless Robot in Houston: What We Know

Famous Pizza chain Domino’s Pizza will start delivering Pizza with a driverless car in Houston, Texas this week as part of a pilot program, the fast food chain announced. The driverless car for Pizza delivery is made by Nuro - an American robotics firm. Dominos said that “select customers" in Houston who make a prepaid delivery order from its store in the Woodland Heights Neighbourhood during certain dates and times will get their Pizza delivered by a Nuro R2 robot. For a robot delivery, a customer places an order online from the Woodland Heights store and opts to have the order brought by the R2 robot. The customer also receives a unique PIN via text alert along with updates on the vehicle’s location. When the robot car arrives, customers can enter the PIN on its touch screen, which will open the R2’s doors.

Nuro’s R2 was the first driverless vehicle to receive regulatory approval from the US Department of Transport in February 2020. The Nuro R2 was given a special exemption from federal safety requirements. Nuro was founded by two former Google engineers and it partnered with Domino’s for the pizza delivery pilot in Houston in 2019. Nuro vehicles are already in use for grocery deliveries and for deliveries from CVS Pharmacy stores in Houston. In April 2020, Nuro had said that it would use its vehicles to transport medical supplies around two California stadiums that were converted into COVID-19 treatment facilities.

“We’re excited to continue innovating the delivery experience for Domino’s customers by testing autonomous delivery with Nuro in Houston," Dennis Maloney, Domino’s senior vice president and chief innovation officer said in a statement.

