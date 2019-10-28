Donald Trump Dislikes the Loss of iPhone's Home Button, Tweets to Apple CEO Tim Cook
Apple removed the home buttons on its smartphones with the introduction of its iPhone X in 2017. The iPhone 8 is the only model which retains the home button.
Image for Representation (Reuters)
When Apple Inc removed the home button on some iPhone models starting in 2017, the change upset some of its customers because it forced them to swipe upward, rather than tap a button, to unlock the device or return to its home screen. It appears that US President Donald Trump, who uses a government-issued iPhone, is among those who do not like the change. “To Tim: The Button on the iPhone was FAR better than the Swipe!” Trump tweeted on October 25.
To Tim: The Button on the IPhone was FAR better than the Swipe!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2019
The tweet appeared to be directed at Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook, who has dined with Trump at least twice and has discussed trade issues with the president on multiple occasions. Apple started selling iPhones without home buttons with the introduction of the iPhone X in 2017. The company still sells one model, the iPhone 8, that retains the home button. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 27 Written Update: Paras Asks Mahira to Compete with Shehnaz
- Nepalese Festival 'Kukur Tihar' Celebrates 'Day of Dogs' by Worshipping Them
- These Airtel And Vodafone Recharge Plans Are Great if You Need a Lot of 4G Data
- Washington Post Trolled for Calling IS Chief al-Baghdadi 'Religious Scholar' in Obituary
- French Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Final After Stunning Attacking Display Against World No.6 Pair