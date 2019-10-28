Take the pledge to vote

Tech
News18 » Tech
Donald Trump Dislikes the Loss of iPhone's Home Button, Tweets to Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple removed the home buttons on its smartphones with the introduction of its iPhone X in 2017. The iPhone 8 is the only model which retains the home button.

Reuters

Updated:October 28, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
Image for Representation (Reuters)

When Apple Inc removed the home button on some iPhone models starting in 2017, the change upset some of its customers because it forced them to swipe upward, rather than tap a button, to unlock the device or return to its home screen. It appears that US President Donald Trump, who uses a government-issued iPhone, is among those who do not like the change. “To Tim: The Button on the iPhone was FAR better than the Swipe!” Trump tweeted on October 25.

The tweet appeared to be directed at Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook, who has dined with Trump at least twice and has discussed trade issues with the president on multiple occasions. Apple started selling iPhones without home buttons with the introduction of the iPhone X in 2017. The company still sells one model, the iPhone 8, that retains the home button. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

