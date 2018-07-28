English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Donald Trump Mistaken That Apple is Building New Plants in The US
In January 2017, Trump said he spoke to Apple CEO Tim Cook over the phone and he promised to build "three big plants" in the US. But Cook never directly responded to that claim.
File image of US President Donald Trump.
Loading...
The US President Donald Trump has once again incorrectly claimed that Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is planning to build new manufacturing plants in the country. During a speech at the White House on Friday that focused on the state of US economy, Trump said: "Apple alone is bringing in $230 billion and they're building new plants, they're building a magnificent campus, they're gonna be spending their money very wisely, but they're spending it in our country, not in some other country".
"That was made possible by the new tax cut and reform plan," he added.
In January 2017, Trump said he spoke to Apple CEO Tim Cook over the phone and he promised to build "three big plants" in the US. But Cook never directly responded to that claim. What Apple actually announced in January was to contribute $350 billion to the US economy over the next five years that includes an estimated $55 billion investment in 2018.
"The company plans to establish an Apple campus in a new location, which will initially house technical support for customers. The location of this new facility will be announced later in the year," Apple said.
The investments will concentrate in three areas where Apple has had the greatest impact on job creation: direct employment by Apple, spending and investment with Apple's domestic suppliers and manufacturers, and fuelling the fast-growing app economy which Apple created with iPhone and the App Store.
Apple, already the largest US taxpayer, anticipated repatriation tax payments of approximately $38 billion as required by recent changes to the tax law. As part of the total investment, Apple will spend an estimated $55 billion with US suppliers and manufacturers in 2018.
Apple expects to invest over $30 billion in capital expenditures in the US over the next five years and create over 20,000 new jobs through hiring at existing campuses and opening a new one. Apple already employs 84,000 people in all 50 states.
Over $10 billion of Apple's expanded capital expenditures will be investments in data centres across the US.
"As it turned out, Trump was seemingly referring to the singular plant being built by Foxconn in Wisconsin, which started construction last month. The plant will make large LCD panels, not anything for Apple," reported 9to5mac.com.
Also Watch
"That was made possible by the new tax cut and reform plan," he added.
In January 2017, Trump said he spoke to Apple CEO Tim Cook over the phone and he promised to build "three big plants" in the US. But Cook never directly responded to that claim. What Apple actually announced in January was to contribute $350 billion to the US economy over the next five years that includes an estimated $55 billion investment in 2018.
"The company plans to establish an Apple campus in a new location, which will initially house technical support for customers. The location of this new facility will be announced later in the year," Apple said.
The investments will concentrate in three areas where Apple has had the greatest impact on job creation: direct employment by Apple, spending and investment with Apple's domestic suppliers and manufacturers, and fuelling the fast-growing app economy which Apple created with iPhone and the App Store.
Apple, already the largest US taxpayer, anticipated repatriation tax payments of approximately $38 billion as required by recent changes to the tax law. As part of the total investment, Apple will spend an estimated $55 billion with US suppliers and manufacturers in 2018.
Apple expects to invest over $30 billion in capital expenditures in the US over the next five years and create over 20,000 new jobs through hiring at existing campuses and opening a new one. Apple already employs 84,000 people in all 50 states.
Over $10 billion of Apple's expanded capital expenditures will be investments in data centres across the US.
"As it turned out, Trump was seemingly referring to the singular plant being built by Foxconn in Wisconsin, which started construction last month. The plant will make large LCD panels, not anything for Apple," reported 9to5mac.com.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Clouds Block 'Blood Moon' View, Ruin Century’s Longest Lunar Eclipse for Delhiites
- Tanmay Bhat's Hilarious Tweets to PeeCee's Rumoured Beau Nick Jonas Leave Twitterati In Splits
- Bollywood Star Ajay Devgn Rides Three-Wheel Trike With Son, Shares Pic
- 27th July 1969: The Man Who Could Fly on Field
- Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Completely Sold Out in 178 Seconds
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...