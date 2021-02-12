Donald Trump Not Coming Back on Twitter, Even If He Runs for President Again, CFO Says

Twitter last month baaned former US President Donald Trump after a violent uprising by his supporters leading to a siege at the US Capitol on January 6. Twitter's Chief Financial Officer said on Wednesday. "The way our policies work, when you're removed from the platform, you're removed from the platform, whether you're a commentator, a CFO or a current or former public official," Ned Segal said in an interview with television network CNBC.

"Our policies are designed to ensure that people are not inciting violence," Segal said. "And if anybody does that we would have to remove them from the service and our policies don't allow people to come back."

Trump was a prolific user of Twitter during his campaign and in his four years at the White House, using the platform for policy announcements, to settle scores and for his political campaign.

Twitter had, on several occasions last year, labelled Trump's tweet as potentially misleading or as inciting violence. Twitter's steps towards censoring Trump's posts led to the former US president signing an executive order against social media platforms. The executive order signed by Trump aimed at removing certain protections for social media platforms.

Apart from Twitter, Trump was also banned from several other social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and more. Facebook and Instagram had, at the time, temporarily banned Trump's account for inciting violence against a democratically-elected government.