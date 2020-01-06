Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Donald Trump Tells Everyone to Follow His Twitter Updates on War With Iran

The US Congress has responded to President Trump on Twitter and reminded him of the War Powers Act.

News18.com

Updated:January 6, 2020, 10:20 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Donald Trump Tells Everyone to Follow His Twitter Updates on War With Iran
(Images: Twitter and Thaier Al-Sudani/Reuters)

US President Donald Trump has said that he will be live tweeting updates on the war with Iran, and that these posts will “as notification to the United States Congress” should the US retaliate against any attack by Iran. This comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the drone strikes that killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad, Iraq, were carried out without authorization from the US Congress. The strikes came after hundreds of what are believed to be pro-Iranian militiamen stormed the US Embassy in Baghdad in what turned out to be a two day siege.

“These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner. Such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless!,” says President Trump in a tweet from his account @realDonaldTrump. This tweet comes a day after a series of tweets by the President which made it clear that US would also target Iranian cultural sites if any Americans or American assets were targeted by Iran.

However, the House Foreign Affairs Committee, chaired by Eliot Engel (New York Democrat), has responded to President Trump, in a reply to his tweet. “This Media Post will serve as a reminder that war powers reside in the Congress under the United States Constitution. And that you should read the War Powers Act. And that you’re not a dictator,” says @HouseForeign.

This unexpected Twitter war-of-words comes after President Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that he has the presidential authority to act against Iran, as he saw fit.

The US Embassy in Baghdad has ushered in the new year under siege, as hundreds of militia men stormed the compounds in the highly protected Green Zone, damaging property, breaching the main gate, breaking down doors and reportedly chanting “death to America.” The US administration believes Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani was the mastermind behind this attack.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram