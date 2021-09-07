Done With The Crypto Hype? Here's How To Delete Your WazirX Account

In the digital age of cryptocurrency, users will find many applications to trade cryptocurrency. Here, users deposit money into exchanges for buying and selling cryptocurrencies. WazirX is one of the most popular platform in India for Cryptocurrency trading and where users can send money to the app via bank transfers after which the money gets added to your WazirX wallet and can be used to buy all kinds of cryptocurrencies. As easy as it is to create an account and start buying cryptocurrencies, deleting a WazirX account is also an easy procedure, in case a user loses interest or is too scared of the risk. Here is everything that you need to know about deleting your WazirX account.

Tips on how to delete WazirX account

There are times when many new WazirX users often search for options on how to delete the account from the application. It is important to note that closing a WazirX account is an irreversible action, and before you plan on permanently closing the WazirX account, it is highly advisable for users to close all their orders and withdraw all their funds before they go ahead with the process. Then, users need to follow the given steps to delete the WazirX account:

Open your WazirX application and go to settings. Once you have entered the settings, go to the Support and Contact us. Tapping on the Support and Contact redirects users to the official website of the application. Now that the website is open, go to the contact us option. On entering the contact us option, users can find a contact form that will be required to fill as per your personal reasons on why you would want to delete the account. On filling the contact form, send the filled form and the request to delete the account will be submitted.

The application team will review the request and will completely delete your details from the application, followed by a confirmation mail.

Important points on WazirX charges

Note that withdrawing or depositing money into the app will cost you money. On withdrawals, the app will charge anything between Rs 5 to 10, depending on the method, while depositing money through bank transfers will cost you Rs 5.9 per transaction.

Also, the WazirX app charges a 0.2 per cent commission on every transaction, which is one of the lowest crypto exchange commission rates in the world.

