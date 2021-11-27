Don’t Buy Elon Musk’s Starlink Internet Plans In India, Warns Govt

NEW DELHI: The Department of Telecommunications has warned Indian citizens to not buy Elon Musk’s Starlink Internet Services In India as the same is not yet licensed in the country. In a statement, the telecom department told Elon Musk’s company to “get a licence before offering Satellite-based services.”

The government pointed out that ‘Starlink Internet Services’ is not licensed to offer satellite-based internet services in India being advertised to the public.

“It has come to notice that M/s Starlink has started pre-selling/booking of the satellite based Starlink Internet Services in India. The same is also evident from the website of Starlink (www.starlink.com) wherein satellite based internet services can be booked by users in Indian territory,” said the government.

Starlink needs to get “requisite licenses” from the Department of Telecommunications for rendering satellite based services in India. The government also warned citizens, “It is hereby informed to the public at large that the said company has not obtained any license/authorisation for rendering satellite based internet services that are being booked on their website. Given the fact that Starlink is not a licensee, the public is advised not to subscribe to Starlink services being advertised."

The government has asked the company to comply with the Indian regulatory framework for rendering the satellite based communication services and also “refrain from booking satellite internet services in India with immediate effect.”

