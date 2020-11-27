Don't Buy the Sony PS5 in India Right Now (No, This Isn't Us Endorsing the Xbox)

Don't buy the Sony PlayStation 5 in India right now. While we generally do not give such sweeping verdicts, this particular one comes courtesy of reports from Sony itself, and the reason for it is actually a solid one. According to reports across the internet, the Sony PS5 gaming console has started making its way to unauthorised retailer stores in India, who are even selling it to eager gamers for a sizeable premium (some claim PS5 units are being sold for as much as Rs 90,000). However, buying a Sony PS5 console from any of them may ruin your chances of getting any official Sony India warranty coverage on your pricey new console.

A report on this matter cites a Sony India PlayStation spokesperson, who says, "We advise our customers to check for the official Sony India Warranty card at the time of purchase to avail warranty benefits within India and in this context, it is important to note that PlayStation products marketed by Sony India are certified based on India safety standards stipulated by BIS."

In other words, Sony is not disputing the authenticity of the PS5 consoles that many users are importing from abroad, or buying from unauthorised retailers in various markets. However, they are clearly stating that unless you get an official Sony India warranty card with your console, you'll be left stranded in hot waters in case your swanky new console develops any mechanical issue — or, for that matter, even comes with a manufacturing defect. The move is consistent with Sony's approach towards honouring warranties on its older consoles, i.e. the PlayStation 4, for which Sony required the consoles to have been purchased in India, and issued with an Indian warranty card. The prime reason for this appears to be the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification, which Sony holds mandatory for serving a purchased hardware unit in the country.

As a result, if you were planning to head to a local electronics retailer who may have promised to get you the Sony PS5, it would be prudent to hold back on your purchase. Sony, though, is yet to announce any sale date for the PS5 consoles, after announcing their prices and official retail partners earlier this year. The PS5 costs Rs 49,990 in India, while the PS5 Digital Edition costs Rs 39,990. Unfortunately, a bizarre lawsuit wherein a Delhi individual had seemingly registered the PS5 trademark under his own name is said to have delayed the official sales of the consoles, and as of now, it still remains unclear as to when would Sony start selling the PS5 in the country.

Microsoft, meanwhile, has already started selling its new generation gaming consoles, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, in India. Priced at Rs 49,990 and Rs 34,990 respectively, Microsoft has so far claimed to be witnessing record demand and sales for the new consoles, but the real contest would be in seeing which of the two console lineups end up outselling the other. The Sony PlayStation line has typically seen stronger demand than Microsoft's Xbox, and if initial reports are to be believed, the same might be the case this time as well.