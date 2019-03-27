Don’t Fake Your Birthday on Twitter to 2007, Unless You Want to be Blocked For Being Under 13 Years

A viral prank on Twitter is trying to get Twitter users to change their year of birth data on the platform to 2007, with the promise that it will unlock new color schemes, get them administrator privileges, and even a verified check with a blue tick. However, this is simply what it is, a prank. Twitter support has tweeted out alerting users to not change the year of birth data on Twitter, as it will lock them out of their account for being under 13 years of age.“We’ve noticed a prank trying to get people to change their Twitter birthday in their profile to 2007 to unlock new color schemes. Please don’t do this. You’ll get locked out for being under 13 years old,” says Twitter.If you already have fallen for the prank unfortunately, your only way of getting this redressed is to connect with Twitter support and share a government issued identification document with them, which also states your real date of birth, to get the account unlocked.