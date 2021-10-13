Don't Have iPhone 13 Pro? How to Use Its New 'Macro' Mode on Older iPhones

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max phones that were released in September come with a new camera mode called ‘macro.’ The new camera mode allows iPhone 13 Pro users to capture tiny objects in great detail with a minimum distance of two centimetres. Unfortunately, iPhone 13 Pro’s macro mode is not yet natively available on older iPhones. However, a third-party camera app Halide has taken it upon itself to bring iPhone 13 Pro’s macro mode on all iPhone models.

Halide is considered one of the most notable photography apps made for iPhone, and the developers recently updated it with a new macro feature. The app achieves this by mimicking Apple’s macro mode in two ways. First, it finds which camera lens can achieve the closest focus, after which the app offers smaller focus steps to the level of “sub-millimetre" to get a perfect focus resulting in the desired picture.

If you have an older iPhone but want iPhone 13 Pro series’ macro feature anyway, you can easily install the Halide app to take pictures in the macro mode in just a few simple steps.

Step 1: On your iPhone, go to the App Store, look up Halide and install it.

Step 2: If you already have Halide installed, make sure it is updated, and you are using at least Halide 2.5.

Step 3: Once you have the latest version of Halide installed, launch the app. When the viewfinder of the camera opens, you will see the auto-focus button on the bottom left.

Step 4: Touch on the auto-focus button available at the bottom-left. Now, your viewfinder will enter the manual focus mode, where you will see a focus slider to ‘adjust focus’ down to a millimetre.

Step 5: When the manual focus mode opens, you will also see a flower icon tapping which enables macro mode.

Go ahead and shoot little objects like the tip of your pen or a plant leaf in great detail. Because Halide provides such useful features, the app comes at a monthly price of Rs 269 or an annual subscription of Rs 1,099. For users who like to buy apps in a one-time purchase, Halide costs Rs 4,499.

