Don’t Take Screenshots Of Your Chats On Facebook Messenger, Warns Mark Zuckerberg

Messenger users, you have been warned about taking screenshots of chats. Because if you do, Facebook will inform the other person about your action. This warning comes from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg himself. Zuckerberg was basically referring to users taking screenshots of chats when Disappearing Message is enabled.

“New update for end-to-end encrypted Messenger chats so you get a notification if someone screenshots a disappearing message," Zuckerberg highlighted on his Facebook page.

As you might be familiar, chats in this mode vanish the moment they are read. But if a person takes a screenshot of the said message, you still have a copy of the text sent. The new change ensures people are alerted about such moves.

He even showed an example of how this works, using a chat sent to him by his long-term partner, Priscilla Chan, who decides to take a screenshot of a message sent by Zuckerberg when the Disappearing Message feature was activated. As advertised, he got an alert about her taking the screenshot, giving users a glimpse of how the feature will work for them publicly.

The Disappearing mode has been around for a while. Snapchat brought it first to the market for users. Then Facebook decided to use it for its products like Messenger and WhatsApp as well. You can enable Vanish Mode on Facebook Messenger by following these steps:

Open chat window on Messenger

Swipe up from the bottom

Messenger notifies about swipe to enable Vanish Mode

Continue swiping up till the blue circle is complete to activate the feature

