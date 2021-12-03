Don’t Use Google Chrome As Its “So 2008”: Microsoft

Microsoft’s Edge web browser often gets left out by Windows users, who often prefer browsers like Google’s Chrome or Mozilla Firefox as these are considered faster, and more convenient as compared to Microsoft Edge. Microsoft, however, keeps bringing new features and updates to its Edge browser, in order to stay in contention. Now, Microsoft has added a new method aimed at demotivating Windows users from downloading Google Chrome as their primary browser. According to a report in NeoWin, Microsoft Edge now displays a new prompt when users visit the Chrome browser download page.

These prompts are said to be be rendered natively by Edge and are quite different from the normal prompts we are used to seeing on Windows computers. As spotted by NeoWin, the new prompt reads “Microsoft Edge runs on the same technology as Chrome, with the added trust of Microsoft. That browser is so 2008! Do you know what’s new? Microsoft Edge." This was later verified by The Verge, who saw at least one of these prompts on a Windows 11 PC, and said that these new prompts are also appearing for some Windows 10 users as well.

This is a different language than similar prompts we see from Google when we use Google’s services on Microsoft Edge. Google uses these prompts to encourage users to download Chrome and use that as their primary browser.

Microsoft, back in 2018, also tested warnings for Windows 10 users to encourage them against downloading browsers like Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome. Those warnings, however, never rolled out to the public. Now, three years down the line, with Windows 11, Microsoft is pushing these prompts with slightly different wordings than we are used to seeing.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.