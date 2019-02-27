English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
DoT Announces New Rules to Liberalise Import Norms For Products Under License-Exempt Bands
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Tuesday said it has issued instructions to liberalise import norms for prototypes, sample products and test and measurement equipment in license-exempt bands without the need of "Equipment Type Approval (ETA)".
The department also enabled ETA through self-certification for import of commercial and finished products, DoT said in an official statement.
"To help promote 'Make in India' by manufacturing latest and high-tech products for domestic as well as for exports and to encourage domestic research and development activities and innovation - DoT has issued instructions liberalising import norms for prototype, sample products and test and measurement equipment in licence-exempt bands without the need of Equipment Type Approval," it said.
The devices with radio-interfaces include laptops, notebooks, smart accessories, short-range devices, cameras, scanners, printers and mobile handsets, it said.
As per the statement, these measures would enhance ease of doing business in the regulation of consumer wireless products and reduce timelines for clearances.
