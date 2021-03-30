Dreaming Of Getting A Massive Cargo Ship Stuck Too? This Game Make That Come True

The Ever Green cargo ship that has been blocking the Suez Canal in Egypt over the past few days may be moving again and the world may resume normal service soon, but the fun and games aren’t over yet. There is now a really interesting app that lets you have some fun with the massive ship, and you can get it stuck wherever you want to. Anywhere in the world. All you have to do is drag the map, and you could have the 400-meter long Ever Green stuck in the Yamuna river near New Delhi, the Ganges near Allahabad now known as Prayagraj or the Thames in London. After spending a few days stuck sideways in the Suez Canal severely hampering global shipping routes, considering this indeed is the busiest shipping channel in the world, the 20,000 container ship Ever Green is on its way again.

The web app (you can find it here) has been created by Garrett Dash Nelson, who calls himself a curator of maps in his Twitter bio—you can find him at @en_dash. He uses the Glitch platform for this web app and while there is some debate over how much time it took him to make the app, one thing is clear. It didn’t take much time. “We’re celebrating the Ever Given getting unstuck with @en_dash’s super-popular Ever Given Ever Ywhere app — a magical map that lets you put the ship anywhere in the world: https://evergiven-everywhere.glitch.me He made the first version in just 10 minutes on Glitch!,” says Glitch in a tweet. In a response, Nelson says, “Alright, it maaaay have been 15 minutes. But definitely less than 30 since I did it between morning coffee breaks. @glitch is an amazing platform that I had been itching to try out—didn’t expect my first experiment to go crazy like this!” It may not sound like much at first, but this little game can be quite addictive.