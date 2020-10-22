Dropbox Family Plan With 6TB Storage, Dropbox Vaults & More Available for All Customers

Dropbox has announced the global launch of Dropbox Family plan, nearly four months after introducing it to select customers. With the Family plan, up to six members can share 2TB of cloud storage, and each member can even create their individual account. Additionally, the family plan gives access to a Family Room, where members can share and store files at a common destination.

Other benefits of the Dropbox Family plan includes access to Dropbox Passwords that stores and encrypts users' online passwords, Dropbox Vaults which provides an extra layer of security for all the personal files, and computer backup that allows users to automatically sync folders on the PC or Mac, directly into the Dropbox folder. Additionally, the cloud storage platform now has a new integration with Facebook that allows customers to transfer their entire photo and video libraries directly into Dropbox with only a few clicks. All the new updates under the Dropbox Family plan were first unveiled in June this year. The company had announced the new updates to enable users to work from home securely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coming to the pricing, customers can purchase an annual Dropbox Family plan that is worth $203.88 (approx Rs. 15,000) or select the monthly plan that costs $16.99 (approx Rs. 1,250). With the new plans and added features, the company would hope to give stiff competitions to Google One and Apple One Family cloud storage plans. For instance, the Google One offers up to 15GB free, and customers can upgrade to the 100GB plan for Rs. 130 per month (Rs. 1,300 annually). On the other hand, the Apple One Family plan costs $19.95 or approx Rs. 1,500 a month with 200GB iCloud storage bundled with other Apple services.