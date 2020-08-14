Dropbox Launches Password Manager, Secure Vault, and PC Backup Features for Paid Users

Dropbox has announced the introduction of a new password manager, a secure vault, and an automatic PC backup feature for its paid subscribers. To recall, Dropbox announced the rollout of the features back in June and they were available for testing in private beta that time. However, the company has rolled out the features to all Dropbox Plus plan subscribers. According to Dropbox, while professional subscribers will be getting Dropbox Passwords and automatic computer backup features, however, the Vault feature will be exclusively available to Plus plan users.

Dropbox Passwords

As the name suggests, Dropbox Password will function like any other password managers. According to Dropbox, the password manager will instantly save user passwords and also auto-fill them for frequently used websites and apps. Users will also be able to add or remove accounts from Dropbox Passwords along with their usernames, passwords, website URLs, and notes. They will be able to go back and edit them whenever they want. Furthermore, Dropbox Passwords can also suggest users with strong, randomly generated passwords as well. The password manager feature comes as a separate app, and Dropbox says passwords saved from the desktop will be automatically synced to mobile devices and vice versa.

Dropbox Automatic Computer Backup

Coming to Dropbox's PC backup features that is available to both the basic plan and professional subscribers, it automatically sync folders on the PC and Mac, directly into the Dropbox folder, thereby reducing the process of a manual backup. Users subscribing to the automatic computer backup feature will get 2TB of storage and up to 2GB of Dropbox transfer.

Dropbox Vault

The Dropbox Vault, on the other hand, will provide users with an extra layer of security by acting as a storage repository for personal files like passports, bank documents, health records, to name a few. Users can protect access with a PIN, as well as share it with trust family members and friends.