English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

DS 7 Debuts as The First Car Featuring Huawei Connected Car Solution

The Huawei Connected Car solution is supported by Huawei's Internet of Things (IoT) platform, OceanConnect.

News18.com

Updated:April 2, 2018, 1:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
DS 7 Debuts as The First Car Featuring Huawei Connected Car Solution
The DS 7 debuts at the Huawei Eco-Partner Conference 2018. (Image: Huawei)
The DS 7, the first car featuring Huawei Connect Car Solution, has debuted at the Huawei Eco-Partner Conference 2018. It is the first collaboration of Huawei and Group PSA on the world's largest OEM connected car project announced in November 2017.

The Huawei Connected Car solution is supported by Huawei's Internet of Things (IoT) platform, OceanConnect. This solution offers business enablement suites via cloud services over the Huawei worldwide public cloud or Huawei-carrier jointly operated clouds. It supports travel services, car maintenance services, fleet management, shared leasing, user-based insurance (UBI), and more. By connecting physical car assets to the cloud, the solution allows users to extract digital assets out of these physical assets. Through the solution, automobile manufacturers can take advantage of data assets, build up their ecosystems, and accelerate business transformation.

Also read: Vivo V9 Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications And More

"Huawei's connected car solution is designed to focus on the four needs of automobile manufacturers — namely, data collection, artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analysis, security deployment, and ecosystems," said Guo Jin, President of the Huawei IoT Platform. "We insist on not developing upper-layer applications or touching user data. The data autonomy and control are exclusive to customers."

As an all-new luxury car from DS AUTOMOBILES, the DS 7 is the new strategic product of the DS range in China. The DS 7 was released for pre-ordering on March 20 in China and will be officially launched at the Auto China 2018 exhibition on April 25. Huawei's global platform will also support all future car ranges of Group PSA. The partnership aims to operate the global platform in eight regions by 2020, serving more than 10 million connected cars in over 170 countries.

Watch: Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India


 

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Baaghi 2 Review: Is It Worth the High?

Baaghi 2 Review: Is It Worth the High?

Recommended For You