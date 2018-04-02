DS 7 Debuts as The First Car Featuring Huawei Connected Car Solution

The DS 7, the first car featuring Huawei Connect Car Solution, has debuted at the Huawei Eco-Partner Conference 2018. It is the first collaboration of Huawei and Group PSA on the world's largest OEM connected car project announced in November 2017.The Huawei Connected Car solution is supported by Huawei's Internet of Things (IoT) platform, OceanConnect. This solution offers business enablement suites via cloud services over the Huawei worldwide public cloud or Huawei-carrier jointly operated clouds. It supports travel services, car maintenance services, fleet management, shared leasing, user-based insurance (UBI), and more. By connecting physical car assets to the cloud, the solution allows users to extract digital assets out of these physical assets. Through the solution, automobile manufacturers can take advantage of data assets, build up their ecosystems, and accelerate business transformation."Huawei's connected car solution is designed to focus on the four needs of automobile manufacturers — namely, data collection, artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analysis, security deployment, and ecosystems," said Guo Jin, President of the Huawei IoT Platform. "We insist on not developing upper-layer applications or touching user data. The data autonomy and control are exclusive to customers."As an all-new luxury car from DS AUTOMOBILES, the DS 7 is the new strategic product of the DS range in China. The DS 7 was released for pre-ordering on March 20 in China and will be officially launched at the Auto China 2018 exhibition on April 25. Huawei's global platform will also support all future car ranges of Group PSA. The partnership aims to operate the global platform in eight regions by 2020, serving more than 10 million connected cars in over 170 countries.