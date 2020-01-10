DuckDuckGo Tops the List of Most Popular Alternative Browsers in EU Countries

DuckDuckGo has emerged as the most popular alternative search engine among Android users in the European Union (EU) countries. After the EU ruled that Android users should be provided with a choice of search engine and browser, Google had held an auction to search for an alternative search engine. During the process, the search giant rolled out a variety of search engine options to its users in the middle of last year.

After recording the choice of its users, the search engine giant revealed the result, in which DuckDuckGo came out as the clear winner. Except for the United Kingdom (UK), where Bing topped the list, DuckDuckGo grabbed the top spot in all the EU countries. Bing, which is owned and operated by Microsoft, did not feature even in the top three in any of the EU countries except the UK.

Info.com, a metasearch engine with a social networking twist, grabbed the second spot in the rankings. There were some other popular players like PrivacyWall, Qwant and Yandex. Currently, a choice of browsers appears on the screen, when a user launches the Play Store for the first time. However, Google is going to make it a part of the initial setup of Android devices starting in March.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.