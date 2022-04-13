DuckDuckGo Web Browser Finally Comes to Macs In Beta Version With Privacy In Focus

DuckDuckGo web browser is finally coming to macOS in beta version. The all-new browser for macOS in beta promises advanced privacy features, blocking ads, and even includes a password manager.

The company says just like its mobile app, DuckDuckGo for Mac is an “all-in-one privacy solution for everyday browsing with no complicated settings.”

DuckDuckGo says the browser is already better and faster than Google Chrome browser on some graphics performance (using the Motion Mark 1.2. benchmark). The platform claims it is not a replacement or an alternative to the ‘Incognito mode’ we all use across different web browsers. “DuckDuckGo for Mac is designed to be used as an everyday browser that truly protects your privacy,” it added in the blog post.

MacOS users downloading the DuckDuckGo browser also get advanced privacy features like cookie pop-up protection, email protection, and a one-click button to clear the data. All these are available for free with the browser.

“We have the features you expect from a browser like a password management, tab management, bookmarks, and more, plus privacy features you will love,” it added. The company says the new browser has been optimised to run on the M1 chips, allowing the new iMacs and MacBooks to support the platform. Apple already has Safari in this kitty, giving similar focus around privacy. But you still have a few privacy experts, who prefer to rely on DuckDuckGo as their go-to browser choice.

DuckDuckGo was in the news recently for its aggressive stance again free speech, with regard to the ongoing Russia Ukraine war. DuckDuckGo started downranking search updates and websites related to Russian disinformation.

Many people on the internet criticised the move, and were willing to dump DuckDuckGo, look for alternatives besides Chrome. The internet is meant to be free, open and non-discriminative.

But actions taken by different entities over the past month or so has shown these companies in a new light.

