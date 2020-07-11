Dunzo Delivery Service Reveals Data Breach Potentially Exposing User Data

Dunzo, the delivery service startup, has reportedly identified a data breach that has impacted one of their consumer databases. While the company hasn’t shared the extent of the attack, it has however confirmed that hackers got hold of a database that contained the phone numbers and email addresses of its users. The company also added that no payment information was exposed.

The information about the breach was shared by Dunzo CTO Mukund Jha through a post on Medium. “While our best teams are working on resolving and strengthening our security efforts, we're also engaged with leading cybersecurity firms and experts to further strengthen our efforts,” said Jha. He also said that the tech team took “swift action” to patch the security loophole and “added additional layers of security protocols” to address the issue. Additionally, the tech team at Dunzo is said to have rotated all its access tokens and updated all passwords to ward off any future attacks.

Dunzo is a popular name primarily in south India where it offers online delivery for food, groceries, and medicines from nearby shops. Currently, the company operates in eight cities across India, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Mumbai, and Pune.

