DxOMark, Agency Known for Phone Camera Assessments, Will Start Battery Evaluations from May 10

DxOMark, the French component rating agency known for offering performance ratings to cameras will soon evaluate smartphone batteries, the company announced across its social media channels. The new category will start appearing on May 10, it added. At the moment, DxOMark has not clarified the exact parameters based on which it will evaluate battery performance. Started in 2008, the publication was originally owned by DxO Labs, a French engineering and consulting company headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, Paris, France. It separated from the firm in September 2017 to function as an independent benchmarking website. The publication also launched DxOMark audio in October 2019 that analyses and evaluates the playback quality of speakers as well as the recording quality of microphones in smartphones. The same year, it rebranded its logo to a shutter-like symbol based on DxOMark’s original profession, that is, measuring lens image quality. Last year, it set up the new Display lab to perform display tests and evaluations on smartphones, tablets, computers, and other products.

Currently, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra tops its smartphone camera list with a score of 143 points. The list is followed by Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ with 139 points, Huawei Mate 40 Pro with 136 points, and Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra with 133 points. The company says it uses ‘Analyzer’ testing system for evaluation of image quality that includes software, hardware, and testing protocols, and ensures repeatable, operator-independent results. “It consists of eleven modules, with each one focusing on a different image quality attribute," DxOMark adds.

It will be interesting how the publication will set parameters as battery performance depends on numerous external and under the hood factors. It is unclear whether DxOMark would only rate future smartphones or even the ones that exist in the market.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here