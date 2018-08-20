Dyson Cyclone V10 Review: Pull The Trigger And Terminate The Dust

You would have never thought a vacuum cleaner could be this interesting, did you? Well, trust Dyson to add a generous amount of tech quotient to an otherwise ignored consumer tech device. And right on cue is the Dyson Cyclone V10, the logical successor to the Dyson V8. This also isn’t just an incremental update, and there are significant changes under the hood to improve performance.Let us start with the variants. While the Dyson V8 is available in the Animal+ (Rs32,900) and Absolute+ (Rs38,900), the Cyclone V10 comes in just one trim—the Absolute Pro (Rs44,900). Incidentally, when compared with the V8 Absolute+, the Cyclone V10 Absolute Pro does bring in lesser goodies out of the box. There is no Flexi Crevice Tool in the V10’s package and Dyson aren’t bundling the accessories bag either.That aside, set up the Cyclone V10, and it is rather easy to get this ready for action. For starters, the attachments are simple attach and quick release, and there are a variety of accessories that will cater to almost every nook and corner of your home. The extension accessory, now dressed in a shinier gold colour finish (as against the orange-ish earlier) lets you get to the hard to reach corners, under furniture and up top above curtains, for instance. This extension accessory itself has been made more robust, to protect against dents from accidental scrapes against furniture. It weighs around 2kgs, and it’ll take you a couple of weekend runs to get used to the weight and the trigger mechanism that is similar to that of a gun.In terms of the design, there are subtle differences when compared with its predecessor, the Dyson V8. The Cyclone V10 has what Dyson calls an in-line configuration. Simply put, the suction tool, the motor, the bins and the cyclones are all in a straight line. This means that the dust being captured or ejected doesn’t need to take a turn at any point, and that increases efficiency by as much as 20%. In the V8, the bin was positioned downwards, which meant the dust was dropped into the bin as the air passed through and eventually exited via the filters.Power has always been a focus for Dyson, and the V8 pretty much proved that. Now, the Cyclone V10 does its share of taking the power game ahead. The V10 digital motor does 1,25,000 revolutions per minute. In comparison, the V8 digital motor could do 1,10,000 revolutions per minute. These rpm figures are the sort that Formula 1 car engines can generate—and consider the size difference between the two, since the V10 and the V8 digital motors can sit on the palm of your outstretched hand. The V10 digital motor is protected by a corrosion resistant coating, the same material that also protects the hardware in satellites sent into space. That is the reason why you hear a rather unique sound as the motor winds to a stop after you release the power trigger.This is a single unit construction, which makes the overall construction extremely robust. The other advantage is that this reduces vibrations as well during use. The bin is made from the same materials that the riot shield gear for law enforcement agencies is made of. Basically, if the Dyson Cyclone V10 falls from your grip, or tumbles off a piece of furniture by accident, it’ll emerge without any scratches, dents or dings.They may look like some visual element, but the cyclones are critical to get the dust and dirt away from your home. There are 14 of these cyclones, which work together with the motor’s suction capabilities to capture microscopic particles such as pollen and fling them into the bin. These combine to generate the force of 79,000G’s. The idea is to push the air through these cyclones while the Cyclone V10 is in use, and when the air passes through these narrowing chambers, the resulting acceleration creates enough centrifugal force to capture even the smallest of particles.Dyson has given the Cyclone V10 a larger battery as well. The V10 digital motor can now run for as long as 60 minutes on a single charge for cleaning around the home. This will come down if you use one of the motorized cleaning heads since they also draw power from the battery or use the more powerful of the two suction modes for really irritating dust. However, this figure of 60 minutes is more than the runtime of 45 minutes that the V8’s battery allowed. In fact, if you use the Cyclone V10 at the lowest suction speed, it could even last a tad more than 60 minutes—we used this for 30 minutes to clean various elements in the home, without any motorized heads, and used up only about 30% of the battery.When you do look at the price tag of the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Pro (Rs44,900), chances are, you will pause and perhaps even take a step back. This truly is a big investment, and not one where you get bored of the weekend cleaning routine after a couple of weeks and leave the Dyson Cyclone V10 to gather dust (that would be ironic) in the store-room. If you are up for the responsibility, and are convinced that you won’t get distracted, this is perhaps the best vacuum cleaner to buy for your home. Irrespective of the size of the home, that is. Yes, the Dyson Cyclone V10 could have perhaps done with more cleaning heads as a part of the box, and could have been lighter at the same time, but in terms of performance, no rival comes close.