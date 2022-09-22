Dyson India MD Ankit Jain Shares How He Plans To Make Indians Buy Dyson Products

Be it hair dryers, vacuum cleaners or air purifiers, Dyson has managed to grab the eye-balls of Indian consumers with unique design, product performance and not to forget, high price-tags within four years of its existence in the country. Ankit Jain, MD, Dyson India In an interaction with Debashis Sarkar of News18 Tech reveals how Dyson plans to crack the Indian market and why India is an important market for Dyson. Jain also shares Dyson’s plans to make consumers try out their products first before buying to know the difference as to why the products cost more.

Watch this video interview with Ankit Jain, MD, Dyson India, in which he shares how Dyson’s plans for the India market in detail.

WATCH VIDEO: How Dyson Plans To Make Indians Buy Its Products?

Jain shared that Dyson is a core engineering company at its heart and is not a marketing-driven company. Dyson’s product portfolio is quite varied ranging across air purifiers, vacuum cleaners among others and recently Dyson globally launched its Zone– the wearable air purifier that also comes with a headphone for listening to music. While Jain did not share any details as when the Dyson Zone will launch in India, he simply hinted that the wearable purifier may make its way in the Indian market soon.

Claiming the company as the experts of ‘manipulating air’, Jain justified the pricing of Dyson products and said, “The pricing bit is coming from what we invest in developing newer technologies. We don’t justify the price as such. Also, when we look at our products, the fundamental change that we want to drive is how we sell. We believe in the ‘try before you buy’ ethos. We have 20 demo stores across India and also have partnered with major retail stores to help consumers try Dyson products and understand the difference in our technology.”

“Yes, Dyson products are expensive, please come to our store and try it out first,” he Jain.

Talking about the importance of the Indian market, Jain said, “India is the fifth biggest economy and it is a market that is strategically important for Dyson. We have close to about 200 people working at our India offices, additionally another 150 employees are there at the global business centres of Dyson across India. Along with that there are product experts working in stores. Right now, the real focus for us is to develop a connection with the Indian consumers.”

