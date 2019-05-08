Dyson Launches V11 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner, Pure Cool Me Air Purifier And Lightcycle in India

British technology company Dyson has launched three new products for the Indian market. New to the line-up of products in India are the V11 Absolute vacuum cleaner, the Pure Cool Me air purifier and the Lightcycle task light. While the V11 Absolute and the Pure Cool Me are additions to existing product lines, the Lightcycle is a completely new product line being introduced in our market.The V11 Absolute is priced at Rs 52,990 and is now available in Dyson stores as well as the Dyson website. The V11 Absolute Pro is priced at Rs 52,990 for the Nickel and Blue colour version, and Rs 59,990 for the Gold colour variant. What this brings to the table is an even more powerful Dyson digital motor V11 and has 40 percent more suction power than its predecessor, the Cyclone V10. This is also the first time that an LCD display has been added into the mix, and you can now get visual cues to switch between the Eco, Auto and Boost operation modes. There is a new addition in the attachments as well, and the V11 Absolute ships with what Dyson calls the High Torque cleaner head with Dynamic Load Sensor (DLS) system to automatically adapt between carpets and hard floors. The battery is larger, and therefore the runtime is now as high as 60 minutes on a single charge.The V11 Absolute joins the Cyclone V10 Absolute Pro (Rs 45,900), the V8 Absolute+ (Rs39,900), the V8 Animal+ (Rs 28,900) and the V7 Animal (Rs 22,900).The air purifier line-up also sees a new addition in the form of the Pure Cool Me. This in itself is a rather unique category, and is referred to as a personal air purifier. Dyson says the HEPA filter captures 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 micron and the activated carbon traps gases, odours and household fumes such as the volatile organic compounds (VOCs). This joins the existing air purifier line-up that has the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool (Rs 54,900) at the top end of the price spectrum and the Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower (Rs 29,900) as the most affordable air purifier at the moment. the Pure Cool Me will sit just below that, with a price point of Rs 25,900 when it goes on sale in June.Finally, Dyson is adding another product line for India. This is the Lightcycle task light, and the party piece of this fine piece of technology is that it adjusts the light’s brightness and colour temperature according to the local daylight. The brightness is rated at 1,000 Lux and Dyson says there is glare protection as well. The Lightcycle uses the Heat Pipe technology, which Dyson claims enhances the usable life of the light—60 years is what they claim. The Lightcycle will connect with the Dyson Link app. This is priced at Rs 39,990 and will be available from May 15.