Dyson Pure Cool Me Review: The Clean Air You Should Have, And The Peace of Mind Which Follows

Indoor air pollution is finally getting the sort of awareness that a silent and unseen killer deserves. Perhaps belatedly, but users across India are understanding the need for air purifiers for their homes. Now however, we could see this spawning into a niche category—personal air purifiers. Something you can keep close to you as you work at home or in office, sit in a study or even enjoy a movie on the home theater. There haven’t been many. In fact, if we think long and hard, only one comes to mind—Indian company Atlanta Healthcare made the Gamma 331 a few years ago, but that product perhaps came before its time. Now we have reached a stage where the more air purifiers you have at home, the better it is. At least you breathe clean air for 12-14 hours a day, at home. British technology company Dyson has decided it may be time to revisit the concept of a personal air purifier for Indian homes. And in comes the Dyson Pure Cool Me. Or should it be out of the box comes the Dyson Pure Cool Me? We are confused now. Anyway, this is priced at Rs 25,900 which means it will challenge your sensibilities and justifications. But then again, clean air doesn’t have a price.

The Dyson Pure Cool Me is following a long line of very competent indoor air purifiers, such as the Pure Cool Link, the Pure Cool Advanced Technology and the Pure Hot+Cool. But that is perhaps where the inspiration ends.

What really is the Dyson Pure Cool Me?

Unlike its siblings which are larger in size and some of whom are available in the floor standing or the table-top variants, the Pure Cool Me comes in one compact size only. This also doesnt have the air multiplier technology which formed the very core of the experience with the previous Dyson air purifiers. Instead, that has what Dyson calls the Core Flow tech, something that has appaently been inspired by the Harrier Jump Jet fighter aircraft. Great start then, as far as the tech quotient is concerned.

But how does this Core Flow Tech work? Basically, Dyson says that its engineers were adament that when jets of air hit a convex surface, the tend to converge and therefore the result is a high pressure core. This means the convex surface can then be angled in way that the projection of air is accuate. For an air purifier, this can be quite relevant too.

Good things, small packages

One can never really fault Dyson’s design prowess. The Pure Cool Me has a distinct family resemblence, and yet has a completely different personality to go with it. With a compact size, you get significant placement advantages. This can be placed either on the floor, a sideboard or a bedside table even. This sort of flexibility is great for our homes, since you may want to place this close to your baby’s cot, or near where you may be doing your daily yoga routine, for instance. The simplicity of the pick up and carry it around just makes this a very versatile air purifier. Continuing with the design bit, there is that sure futuristic personna, perhaps best relected by the dome-like ball head at the top. You can adjust this dome too, to angle the flow of the clean air.

In terms of matching this with the colour theme around your home, you get the option of the very subtle white and silver Pure Cool Me or what we think is an absolutely gorgeous black and nickel colourway.

There is a circuar display near the very base of the Pure Cool Me, which in a way reminded us of the display positioning on the Dyson Pure Cool Link all that while ago. This shows the fan speed, the operation mode and the filter life stats. No Live air quality stats, which is something that I missed.

Clean air is what you need, and clean air is what you get

The Dyson Pure Cool Me has a single piece filter, that includes the glss HEPA and the activated carbon layers in one assembly. You basically take of the top part of the Pure Cool Me, drop in the new filter and you’re good to go. This makes filter replacement later also quite simple - pull out the old dusty one, and drop in a brand new filter. There is no compromise in terms of the air cleaning capabilities. This filter is designed to do as good a job as its larger siblings, and that pretty much ends any debate about its air purification prowess. Even before any debate starts.

Once you power this on, you’ll immediately notice how the air simply flows off the completely slick and glossy surface of the dome. While the fan speed goes all the way up to 10, you really don’t need to take it that far to notice the advantages of the Harrier Jump Jet inspired Core Flow. I noticed that at the most, you will keep the fan speed at 3 to get the desired experience at close quarters, and it is very silent too. It would be grossly incorrect to measure the performance of the Dyson Pure Cool Me as we usually do for full room air purifiers.

It is perhaps easy to forget, and its something you musn’t forget, is that this isn’t a purifier that is powerful enough to keep the air clean in a large living room, a hallway or a dining room. This is meant for smaller spaces, for personal use and for a select audience. And within those boundaries, the Dyson Pure Cool Me just gets the job done with absolute ease. Be it near the baby’s cot, or near the easel that your wife is spending a nice afternoon doing some paining or near me when I was binge watching something on Netflix on a Sunday afternoon, it is a personalised experience that this delivers on to the fullest. And the stream of fresh cool air, has never done anyone any harm.

This could however be a bit of a problem on a cold, winter day though. That is when you would probably want to redirect the air flow from the dome further away from you. There is also no built-in Wi-Fi, which means you don’t have the Dyson Link app (free for Android and iOS) to rely on. But then again, since this is a device which will almost always be an arm’s length away, that shouldn’t be too much of a dampner.

Why should you buy a Dyson Pure Cool Me?

You will probably find it right at home on your desk at home or at work, next to where your little one is sleeping or playing or even in a small room, for instance a study, where you can direct the flow of clean air towards yourself. That said, you will probably take a while to justify the Rs 25,900 price tag for a gadget that has limited utility, in the larger scheme of things. But the justification comes from the fact that the air you breathe, should be clean. And clean air is priceless.