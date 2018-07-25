Dyson Pure Cool Purifier And Cyclone V10 Vacuum Cleaner Now in India

British technology company Dyson has added the Pure Cool home air purifier and the Cyclone V10 series of vacuum cleaners to its product lineup in India. The Pure Cool will be available in silver and blue colour variants and is priced at Rs 43,900. The Cyclone V10 Absolute Pro will be priced at Rs 44,900 and will be available later this month.These products retain the unique characteristics of its predecessors, be it in terms of the design or the technological innovations. However, there are significant improvements across the board, to further improve usability and the overall user experience.The Pure Cool air purifier now has a larger filter than before, the filter setup now includes separate HEPA and activated carbon layers. In the Pure Cool Link launched earlier this year, the filter was a single unit Setia. The activated carbon layer is thicker than before, and retains the TRIS coating for added efficiency. Dyson has also made improvements to the airflow feature. Unlike the predecessor, the Pure Cool can now be set to send out clean air from the vents on the front or from the diffused outlets on the side of the annular loop. The latter would be useful if you don’t like air blowing directly at you, in the room. The other big addition is the colour display on the front panel, which now gives a graphical or numerical illustration of the current air quality, as well as the filter life.The Pure Cool will also plug into Dyson’s app for iOS and Android devices (free to download from the App Store and Play Store), allowing control of all features of the purifier from your smartphone itself.The Cyclone V10 vacuum cleaner is also implementing the learnings from its predecessor, the V8 series. For starters, the in-line design of the cleaning head, the motor, the bin and the cyclones means the captured dust is pushed straight into the bin and doesn’t need to be forced to male a turn at any point. The bin itself has been improved to catch finer dust particles even more efficiently, and the cleaning mechanism has been further improved by the new skirt lining.Dyson will be selling these products in stores and online on Dyson.in in India.