Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic Review: In The War On Indoor Air Pollution, Nothing Must Be Spared

Oh no, it is mighty expensive! I am absolutely certain that is how you would have started out as soon as you saw the price tag of the new Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic air purifier. To be honest, I would have done the same for something that has a price tag of Rs 61,900 but that’s before you know this air purifier’s party piece. Not only is Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic multiple devices in one, that is being an air purifier plus a room heater plus an air cooler all in one, but is designed to destroy a pollutant quite common in our homes. And yet quite ignored. No, not just PM10. Not just PM2.5. Not just gases and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Not just virus. Not just bacteria. Not just allergens. The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic is designed to destroy formaldehyde at a molecular level and it has what is called the Cryptomic technology that uses a unique catalytic coating with the same structure as the Cryptomelane mineral.

The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic joins the existing Dyson air purifier line-up in India which now includes the Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool (around Rs 55,900) Dyson Pure Hot+Cool (around Rs 55,900), the Dyson Pure Cool Advanced Technology (around Rs 45,900 for tower and Rs 39,900 for desk), Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower (around Rs 29,900) and the Dyson Pure Cool Me (around Rs 25,900). At this time, Dyson’s purifiers are the only option if you want a room heater built inside an air purifier and one of the rare quality options if you want a humidifier integrated inside an air purifier.

Why should you be worried about formaldehyde?

Specifically for the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic, the area of focus in addition to what the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool does is, on formaldehyde. Easy to ignore, formaldehyde is 500 times smaller than a PM0.1 particle and most air purifiers don’t even make the attempt to filter this airborne pollutant out. If you think there isn’t a problem of formaldehyde in your home, you would be very wrong. Many everyday household items are a source of formaldehyde and these include carpets, paint and varnish, wood products, antiseptics and cleaning agents, scented candles, permanent press fabrics, cigarettes and even deodorants. Yes, your home wouldn’t have any of these if you don’t use any of these products

What the Cryptomic technology with the unique catalytic coating and the Cryptomelane mineral do is that they add what Dyson calls billions of atom-sized tunnels in a mesh structure which are designed to trap and destroy formaldehyde by breaking it down into tiny amounts of water and CO2. And then there are the redone filters which help in capturing air pollutants, including formaldehyde.

What is special about the filters in the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic?

The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic uses H-13 Glass HEPA and activated carbon filters which are vacuum sealed. The HEPA filter is made of nine meters of condensed and sealed borosilicate microfiber filters that can capture particles as small as 0.1 microns. The activated carbon filter gets a coating of Tris, also called Trishydroxymethylaminomethane (that is a mouthful, if ever there was one), for better absorption and removal of fumes, odours and gases in the room. In comparison with the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool purifier that came before it, the HEPA filter in the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic looks pretty much the same but there is a big difference, even visually, in the way the carbon filters are designed and packaged. The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic gets two pairs of these, one at the front and one at the back, which allows for close to 360-degree air intake.

Design is More Of The Same, Which Is Great

In terms of the design, the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic looks much like the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool. Except for the standout visual element which is the gold colour grille. You have the complete flexibility of keeping this on a low table or directly on the floor. That said, the design retains the Dyson hallmarks complete with the annular loop that can go around 350-degrees in oscillation mode (you can choose between 45-degrees, 90-degrees and 180-degrees too, depending on the placement in your room), the circular display for real-time stats, a diffused air circulation mode and the 360-degree air intake vents.

The really neat option of switching between the front facing air flow direction or the diffused mode makes a lot of sense, particularly in the winters, with the heating on or off. You may not always like a draft of air on your face, particularly in this season, and the diffused mode is ideal. Come summers, when the blast of air is more than welcome, the fan mode can be deployed.

The Heating Element Adds A Lot Of Value

For the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic to work as a room heater, there are ceramic plates placed vertically in both air multiplier annular loops. According to the temperature you have set for the room to be maintained at and in relation to the ambient room temperature at the time, these plates heat up. The air emerging from the purifier runs past these plates and heats up before it emerges into the room. The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic keeps monitoring the room temperature as well as the heating of these plates to stop heating and save on energy once the desired room temperature has been achieved. And kick back on when it needs to.

For me, this really works well. The heating, according to data corroborated by third party air quality monitors, does not remove the humidity from the air in the room. Unlike a lot of room heaters which dry out the air and that leads to soreness in the throat or nose and skin trouble. Even further ahead from the raw data, the very feeling of waking up in a heated room without the typical standard heater niggles of an itchy throat or dry skin, makes this worth every penny you spend.

Strong Testing Means This Is A Very Powerful Air Purifier

As an air purifier, the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic is following the same rulebook as its predecessors. Also because the physical size, ingredients and the filter combinations remain similar. Even as the outdoor air quality was really bad, hovering upwards of an AQI reading of 350, the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic kept the kid’s room at a very healthy 19 gram/cubic meter (g/m3). And the humidity in the room, with a humidifier working separately, remained upwards of 50% and there was no dip while the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic was working in the heating mode either.

There is a big different in how Dyson develops, and tests air purifiers compared with rivals. While most air purifiers are rated after what are known as clean air delivery rate (CADR) tests, Dyson uses another test called POLAR. There are fine differences. The CADR test is done in a room around 11.8m2 (127 sq. ft) in size, where the purifier is placed in the middle of the room, with an added fan to circulate the air around the room and only one sensor to measure air quality. This is absolutely not representative of the layout of most of our living rooms, which may not always have a ceiling fan to circulate the air (in winters, for instance) and surely don’t have space for a purifier in the middle of the room. Dyson’s POLAR test does things differently. A POLAR test lab is based on a larger room size of 27m2 (290 sq ft), with no added fan. The air purifier is placed in corner of the room which replicates how it is used in our homes and pollution injected into the room from the other corner. The test uses eight sensors in the corners of the room and one sensor in the centre, detecting particles of indoor air pollution that are 300 times narrower than a human hair. This is to test the performance of the purifier in the farthest corners of the room, and not just in the immediate vicinity of the air purifier.

There Is No Better Smart Air Purifier App

All the functionality of the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic can be controlled by the Dyson Link app (free for Android and iOS). You get the current indoor air stats as well as the outdoor air stats for your city, and historical data of the air quality in your room. You can also control everything from the fan speed to the operation mode. The purifier connects with your home Wi-Fi on the 2.4GHz or 5GHz bands, and can also be linked to your Amazon Alexa assistant for voice commands to control the functionality of the purifier.

The Last Word: You Get A Lot Back For The Lot Of Money You Spend

Yes, you pay a significant amount of money for the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic air purifier. But it tackles two big issues in your home. One is the constant production of formaldehyde as a pollutant from static objects as well as daily use products. Secondly, the heating aspect for the cold winter days and nights. The reality is, most purifiers aren’t equipped to deal with formaldehyde the way the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic is, purely because of the Cryptomic technology and the redone filters.