Dyson TP07 Air Purifier Review: Is A Rs 45,000 Price Tag For An Air Purifier Justified?

Air purifiers have sadly become a thing. Being from Delhi, I have tested or used my fair share of air purifiers in the past few years, ever since the smog situation in the National Capital Region became a cause for concern. Now, air purifiers are necessary if you are living in Delhi because the level of pollution, especially during winters, is hazardous to even come to, let alone live in. With the situation not seeing any improvement in the past several years, Delhiites have made air purifiers a key appliance to have in their homes or offices. While it is not a happy situation, it requires users to make an informed decision on which air purifier to buy according to their needs and budget.

Now Dyson’s air purifiers are much sought-after products, given the fascinating design and features they have on offer. While being much more expensive than what an average Air Purifier user can afford, Dyson air purifiers do justify the cost in their own way - be it the quirky features, premium designing, the futuristic tech, or just the basic powerful capabilities. Now, given the market and the competitive brand that Dyson has proved itself to be in the past few years, the company updates its air purifiers every year, and for this year, the company has launched the Dyson TP07 Air Purifier that comes with the company’s cooling technology. I have been using the Dyson TP07 Purifier with cooling technology and I will tell you if this product is worth your Rs 45,900:

DESIGN

First things first, design. This is hands down the best looking air purifier out there in the market according to me. All Dyson air purifiers in fact. The TP07 has a tall tower-like air purifier that stands at about 3.5 feet height. There is the trademark oval-shaped hollow tower that holds the fans or “Air Blades” as Dyson calls them. The tower that holds the air blades has a matte finish, while the base has an aluminum finish to give it a more premium look. There is a small circular display on the base which shows you all the necessary information like AQI index, fan speed, and more.

It is that oval-shaped hollow fan that is the most interesting design element on the Dyson TP07 Air Purifier. The fans on the air purifier can give you airflow in multiple directions. They are placed inside the bezel of the matte finish oval, and can throw air in multiple directions. The bezels of this oval tower throw air towards the front and if the user wants the air to circulate, the Dyson TP07 also throws air from the middle of the tower’s bezel or . The Dyson TP07 comes with an “Air Multiplier" technology that throws clean air in multiple directions with force in order to scatter the polluted air, which is then sucked in via the base of the purifier. Pretty neat. Another neat design element is that the small remote sticks to the top of the tower, in order to avoid users losing it. The air purifier is also lightweight and can be carried easily in case you are moving and its contact patches to the ground also help the air purifier stick in place, in order to avoid users knocking down the tall air purifier every now and then.

FEATURES AND PERFORMANCE

Coming to the performance and functionality, the Dyson TP07 does many things that your standard air purifier can not do. The most highlighted feature here being the ability to cool the room it has been placed in. This, the purifier does by throwing cool air from its fans. Dyson says that it uses an intelligent heat control technology to facilitate the cooling - this basically determines if the fans or Air Blades should throw cool air or not.

To clean the polluted air in your rooms, the Dyson TP07 uses a technique called the Air Projection Loop which multiplies the air flow in order to generate the circulation power to drive even distant pollution back to the sealed filters to purify the whole room. As the TP07 catches these distant pollutants, the HEPA 13 filter filters out all the dust particles and particulate matters, further absorbing gasses and odour to generate clean air that is sent out via the Air Blades. The Dyson TP07 uses a HEPA H13 grade filter as against the H12 grade air filters that we see on most air purifiers. Just the sheer size of these air filters (it uses two - more on that later) is also much bigger than any other air filter on a standard Rs 10,000 - Rs 15,000 air purifier.

The Dyson TP07 is claimed to catch both PM2.5 and PM10 pollutants from that air, and filter them into clean and cold air that is sent out through the oval-shaped tower that holds the fans. The HEPA H13-grade filter is claimed to take out 99.95 percent of allergens and pollutants from the air as small as 0.1 microns. The Dyson TP07 also takes out volatile organic compounds (VOC), which are gasses emitted from certain solids or liquids.

During my usage, the Dyson TP07 air purifier gave pretty solid results. I used it in both my bedroom and living room for a certain amount of time. Both times, the air purifier performed well in terms of cleaning the air and brought the AQI down in both settings pretty quickly. In the bedroom, I tried filling the room with smoke to see how fast it cleared the air and to my surprise, it did not take more than 15 minutes to get rid of all the smoke. The cooling feature also works pretty well. While there is no setting to adjust how cool you want the air to be, the intelligent heat control feature does a decent job in determining how cool the air should be. At times, I did find myself turning the fan speed down since I used this during the winter with no option of adjusting how cold the air should be. Works better than most air purifiers out there.

The AQI indicator also does a good job at indicating how polluted the air you’re living in is. There is a graph that goes from green (pure) to red (polluted) in order to show you the level at a glance. If you want the reading to be more accurate, it shows the AQI in numbers as well.

The Dyson TP07 comes with two large semi-circle air filters that go inside the cylindrical base of the air purifier. The air filters attach to either sides of the base – front and back since the purifier sucks-in polluted air from all sides. The filters are said to last up to two years. I have been using the Dyson TP07 for more than a month in peak Delhi pollution now, and the filter health is still at 97 percent. Dyson says that the filter has been engineered using a dense layer of carbon crystals, and treated with oxygen to make it more porous. This increases the carbon’s surface area, further helping to trap gasses, odours and domestic fumes – in a similar way to how a sponge absorbs water.

The Dyson TP07 rotates as it works to clean the air around you. You can of course turn that off, and can adjust the angles it rotates at - 45 degree, 90 degree, 180-degree, and 350-degree. Dyson uses something called “Ball Technology” that helps in precise rotations. This also helps the air purifier to stop rotating at the same exact spot (front-facing) when you close the rotate function.

There is also the Dyson Link app that users can use to get more out of their Dyson TP07 air purifier. The app gives you all the controls that you need - from turning it on, to rotation setting, to AQI index, to fan speed - basically everything you can do. The app also allows users to turn their air purifier on and off while not being around, and also tells you the health of the air filters, among other vitals around the device. The app is designed well and is easy to use with no glitches or bugs.

VERDICT

All in all, the Dyson TP07 Air Purifier is a product that has been given great thought in order to make it the best option for users out there. However, with the amount of technology and finesse that went into making this has left Dyson with no option but to keep the price at Rs 45,900. Now this does not mean that this air purifier is not worth the money - it most definitely is, if it falls under your budget. Yes, you may want to include this if you’re building your dream house in Delhi, but if that is not the case, the usability is not something that every user demands. For bedrooms, this looked a bit of an overkill and it does everything that a standard, much cheaper air purifier does, just more thoroughly and faster, along with few quirky features and premium design that makes the Dyson TP07 a completely different product in itself. All in all, it is an easy product to recommend to a person with an unlimited budget, but if you think that you should stretch yourself by about 4 times to get this experience, I would advise otherwise since a basic air purifier is enough for the pollution in Delhi.

