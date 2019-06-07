Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Review: Your Weapon of Choice, in The War Against an Unseen Enemy

Just how much power is enough power? That is the question we ask again, as yet another Dyson vacuum cleaner pretty much improves on the under-the-hood grunt and therefore offers even better performance as a result. Is your home clean enough? Well, you can trust the Dyson V11 Absolute Pro to find and eliminate dust from the corners of your room, that you probably didn’t imagine to be this dusty. While vacuum cleaners tend to be a largely boring category of consumer appliances, devices or durables (whatever you may prefer to call it), we have reiterated this time and again that Dyson has really not followed the rules of conventionality. Be it the Dyson V8, the V10 and now the V11, each of these have felt more like weapons in hand as you went ahead into the battle against the hidden enemy known as dust. And not some blunt edged accessory that would bound to give up when the going got tough—just like most other vacuum cleaners tend to.

Cleanliness is worth every penny

All this brilliance does cost some amount of money though. The Dyson V11 Absolute Pro is available in two options at the moment. If you pick the cobalt and blue colour option, you’ll have to pay Rs 52,900 while the unique golden colour option is a bit more expensive at Rs 59,900. The rest of the accessories and attachments remain the same across both options.

But where does this sit in relation with the rest of the vacuum cleaner line-up? At the moment, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Pro is priced at Rs 45,900 while the V8 Absolute+ will set you back by Rs 39,900. Dyson still has the older V8 Animal+ (Rs 33,900) and the V7 Animal (Rs 28,900) available in India, but we would not recommend you to buy a product that has been around for so many years, not because they are bad by any stretch of the imagination, but because the newer options offer significantly better performance and features.

There is a familiarity aspect that is undeniable, but with every generation, Dyson makes improvements to the entire line-up that improves on the observations of the previous iteration. The Dyson V11 Absolute Pro is just the latest example. It looks a lot like the Dyson Cyclone V10, but there are subtle improvements that cannot go ignored.

This retains the in-line design which means the dust sucked in enters the bin straight without having to change direction. However, the bin is decidedly roomier, and that means you can really get around cleaning your home without running the risk of this getting filled to the brim in the interim. There is also a slightly bigger battery, and the chunkier base below the trigger is a testament to that. This does make the Dyson V11 Absolute Pro ever so slightly heavier than the Dyson Cyclone V10, but the entire package is well balanced and you don’t need to worry about this falling over for some reason. The HEPA filter for the air exiting the cleaner when in use is now also bigger than before.

But the biggest change sits at the back though. This has a circular LCD display, which offers relevant tidbits of information such as the mode currently in use, the battery life remaining as a result, filter maintenance reminders and also any error messages in case something goes wrong with the vacuum cleaner. This is a rather neat touch, with the biggest advantage being that having the absolute battery life remining data right there just takes the ambiguity out of the window.

Dyson have added a rather neat accessory into the standard offering package for the V11 Absolute Pro, and that is a floor standing dock too. Before you wonder why would a vacuum cleaner need so much love, have you seen the Dyson V11 Absolute, again? Whether you buy this in the gorgeous Gold or the very sophisticated nickel and blue colour variants, this is a gadget that you would probably love to show off. Rather than hide this away in a closet or the store room, this can be a nice element to dedicate a corner of the room too. Use the V11 Absolute Pro, and once done, simply dock it and let it charge at the same time.

With great power comes great responsibility

Dyson is one of those brands that really don’t compromise on power in the products they make. There is a lot of that in the V11 Absolute Pro as well. So much so, no rival comes close. In fact, this has more power than its predecessors too. the Dyson digital motor V11 revs up to 1,25,000rpm which makes this the most powerful in its family. And it is not just the power, but considerable refinement has gone with it as well. We can say that Dyson has gone to obsessive levels to ensure that the acoustics as well as the damping is top notch. Gone is the momentary whine sound when you release the trigger, which was there in the digital motor V10, and that has been replaced by a sound that is something more of a gradual movement of something rather futuristic. This sounds softer than before (even though the previous motors were quite silent themselves), and the vibration elimination is still top notch.

The performance is aided in this case by the new high torque cleaner head for floors and carpets. This has stiff nylon bristles for pulling the dust stuck in carpets as well as softer and anti-static carbon-fibre filaments which mop up the dust from hard floors. If you thought your carpet looked clean enough, a thorough run of the Dyson V11 Absolute Pro and the high torque cleaner head will prove to you that there is a lot of hidden dust that you probably never realized.

The only drawback of this new attachment is that it offers a bit more resistance as you run it over carpets or skate over the floor. And that means you might start feeling a bit of stress near your elbow, after a prolonged cleaning session. Remember, you need to keep the trigger pressed as well, since there is no trigger active lock feature yet in Dyson purifiers. Perhaps that was okay with the considerably lighter V8 Absolute+, but one does miss that here.

The rest of the cleaning heads remain the same as before, which means you will have dedicated ones for literally any area you can think of at home—sofas, up top above the almirah, crevices—you name it.

Don’t be anxious about the battery

Battery life is now significantly better than before. Not just because this is a larger nickel-cobalt-aluminium battery, but also because the power is controlled by the Dynamic Load Sensor (DLS) technology, based on the cleaning head in use, how much resistance it is facing and so on. This means there is much less wastage of battery over time. We got through to 65 minutes of cleaning in the auto mode with the mattress tool and the soft dusting brush, for instance, and about 45 minutes when on a floor cleaning spree with the Torque Drive cleaning head. This extended battery life is very appreciated, needless to say.

But we must say that Dyson has missed a trick by not really adding a fast charger into the mix. Right now, a fully discharged Dyson V11 Absolute Pro battery takes close to 5 hours to fully charge, which is a bit more than the 4 hours the Dyson V8 Absolute+ registered. At a time when phones are making fast charging as default, it is a bit odd that you need to plan a day in advance for the next big cleaning activity at home, and set the vacuum cleaner up for charge the day or night prior.

Nothing cleans better than this

There is absolutely no doubt that the Dyson V11 Absolute Pro has cutting edge technology, and everything just comes together very nicely to offer the sort of cleaning prowess and user experience that rivals can only dream of. However, this does cost quite a bit, and that is where things get a bit complicated. If you are buying a vacuum cleaner for your home and this is your first purchase, we would recommend no compromises and splurge on the V11 Absolute Pro. It is priceless to know that all the hidden dust mites are safely eliminated, particularly if there is a child at home. However, if you already have a Dyson vacuum cleaner, perhaps the still fantastic V8 Absolute+, then it really isn’t that big an upgrade.