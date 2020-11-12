Dyson’s New Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic Air Purifier Is Here In Time For The Winter Cold And Pollution

Dyson has added a new air purifier to its line-up in India. It is called the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic, and this has been designed to destroy formaldehyde at a molecular level. For this, the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic uses what is called the Cryptomic technology that uses a unique catalytic coating with the same structure as the Cryptomelane mineral. Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic is multiple devices in one—an air purifier, a room heater and also cools the air when you need that. At this time, the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic is available in the White/Gold colour option and is priced at Rs 61,900. If you buy this using an HDFC card, there is a flat discount of Rs 6,190 that you can avail. The purifier comes just in time for the winter season where the pollution spike in most Indian cities is quite profound.

Formaldehyde is 500 times smaller than a PM0.1 particle and most air purifiers don’t even make the attempt to filter this airborne pollutant out. If you think there isn’t a problem of formaldehyde in your home, think again. Many everyday household items are a source of formaldehyde and these include pressed carpets, paint and varnish, wood products, antiseptics and cleaning agents, scented candles, permanent press fabrics, cigarettes and even deodorants.

What the Cryptomic technology with the unique catalytic coating and the Cryptomelane mineral do is that they add what Dyson calls billions of atom-sized tunnels in a mesh structure which are designed to trap and destroy formaldehyde by breaking it down into tiny amounts of water and CO2. The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic uses H-13 Glass HEPA and activated carbon filters which are vaccum sealed. The HEPA filter is made of nine meters of condensed and sealed borosilicate microfiber filters that can capture particles as small as 0.1 microns. The activated carbon filter gets a coating of Tris, also known as Trishydroxymethylaminomethane, for better absorption and removal of fumes, odours and gases in the room.

“Formaldehyde is 500 times smaller than PM0.1, and it is particularly difficult to capture. Our chemist team has been searching for various methods to solve this problem since 2016. We have tested more than 20 different catalysts before identifying Cryptomelane. Our obsessive approach to engineering has led us to take a different approach,” says Dr Nathan Brown, Head of Research for Environmental Control at Dyson.

In terms of what the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic offers, the elements remain very similar to its predecessor, the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool. There is the 360-degree filter set and air intake, sensors that detect and notify you about PM 2.5, PM 10, VOC and NO2, can capture particles as small as 0.1 microns and work with Amazon Alexa in case you are plugging this in a smart home.

Dyson says that the new Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic is available on Dyson.in and also the company’s stores in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai, Croma stores as well as on online shopping platforms including Amazon and Flipkart.