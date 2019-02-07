Dyson’s Newest Air Purifier Will Not Only Clean The Air Inside Your Home, But Can Cool And Heat it Too

Air purifiers are the need of the hour, for our homes. British technology company Dyson has added a new air purifier to its product line-up in India. This is called the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool and this not only cleans the air inside your home, it will also be able to maintain the room temperature as per your requirement. The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool is priced at Rs 52,900 and is available in only one size, unlike its predecessors which were available in the desk and tower design formats.As an indoor air purifier, the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool has three sensors to detect airborne pollutants. There are lasers that measure and identify fine particles in the air. A second sensor detects the amount of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) in the air, including benzene, formaldehyde and NO2 (Nitrogen Dioxide). The third and final sensor measures relative humidity and temperature in the room. All this data is available in realtime on the display on the purifier.“A good air purifier should sense, capture, project, heat and cool you. We insist on developing technology that works properly, without compromise on any functions. Our latest machine goes beyond standard tests. It heats and cools you quickly and effectively – while always purifying the whole room,” says Sam Bernard, Global Category Director, Environmental Control, Dyson.The filter in the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool has a boosted HEPA filter for better cleaning performance. Dyson says that they have introduced 60% more HEPA media into a taller and deeper HEPA filter, and three times more activated carbon which can absorb gases, odours, domestic fumes and VOCs, compared with the predecessors.There are heating and cooling elements in the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool, which can maintain the room temperature to the level you set it at. Dyson says that the heating function will switch to stand-by mode once the target is reached and will switch back on, once it senses a drop in the temperature.The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool can oscillate to 350 degrees, and also retains the diffused air circulation mode, which diverts the air through the rear of the annular loop, so that you don’t feel a draft of the air.The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool joins the Dyson Pure Cool (Rs 44,900 and Rs 38,900) and the Dyson Pure Cool Link (Rs35,900) which are already available in India.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.