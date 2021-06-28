Dyson's 'Slimmest' Omni-Glide Vacuum for Hard Floors Launched in India, Priced at Rs 34,900

British technology company Dyson has expanded its vacuum cleaner portfolio in India with the Dyson Omni-Glide. The new product is said to be Dyson’s “slimmest, most manoeuvrable vacuum" for hard floor," thanks to the lightweight design. The company claims the vacuum can not only glide forwards or backwards but can be easily moved sideways. The Dyson Omni-Glide also come with an in-line design and separation system similar to the flagship Dysnon V11 Absolute Pro vacuum cleaner. The company notes that its engineers have maintained the Dyson five-stage filtration proprietary technology even in this compact form factor. The proprietary tech ensures the machine can “efficiently suck up" fine dust hidden in those hard to reach places and capturing 99.99 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns and expelling cleaner air.

Other key features of the cordless Dyson Omni-Glide include a power button instead of a classic trigger to help users swap hands, making cleaning easier. In terms of maintenance, users can remove dust build-up and the bin and filters are washable (without electronic components). There’s also has a wall dock to enables users to lean the machine into the recharging dock. Dyson says four lithium-ion cells deliver up to 20 minutes battery that are easily swappable. Speaking more over the Dyson Omni-Glide vacuum, Dyson founder and chief engineer James Dyson, said in a statement, “Dyson’s new omnidirectional Fluffy cleaner head is a true testament to our engineering capabilities, and is powered by a Dyson Hyperdymium motor, and features two counter-rotating brush bars that spin at the same speed for pick up in both directions." The Dyson Omni-glide vacuum cleaner also comes with three modes – for cleaning up high, down low and anywhere in between. It carries a price tag of Rs 34,900 in India and is available to purchase via Dyson India channels, Amazon, Flipkart, and select Croma partners. Notably, Dyson says its V11 Absolute Pro vacuum is back in stock in India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here