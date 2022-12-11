Dyson’s Wacky Wearable Air Purifier With Headphones Will Cost You A Bomb

Dyson has been in the business with its premium air purifiers, vacuum cleaners and more. The company added unique wireless headphones that also double up as a wearable air purifier and now know how much this wacky product will sell for in the market.

Dyson says its noise-cancelling headphone-cum-air purifier will be available in the US from March 2023 and buyers will have to pay a whopping $949 (Rs 80,000 approx) to get this gadget. The company is looking to attack two issues with one stone, and the Dyson Zone headphone wants to mitigate both noise and air pollution.

The Zone wireless headphone gets noise-cancelling technology which will take care of the ambient noise, and the air purifier will offer a clean breathing system for the user. It features 40mm neodymium drivers and offers three audio equaliser modes such has Dyson EQ, Bass Boost and Neutral. The headphone packs a 2,600mAh battery unit which promises over 50 hours of standby time for music, but having the purifier turned on brings the backup to just over four hours. The battery on the mask takes 3 hours to fully charge.

Dyson is using its expertise in air purification by integrating its filtration technology into the mouth-covering part of the gadget. Dyson says the visor does not touch your face and there is a gap which lets the person breathe normally.

The company claims it has been working on integrating the air purifier tech into the headphone for the past six years, and it seems to have finally found the right design and form factor to deliver the best results.

While there is little to doubt about Dyson’s cleaning tech, one can’t say much about its mastery in the audio segment, where you have premium brands like Sony, Apple, Bose and more. And when the company asks you to pay over Rs 80,000 the stakes are even higher.

