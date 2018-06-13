English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
E3 2018: Five Biggest Xbox Exclusives

Microsoft's Xbox division delivered first looks at "Halo Infinite," "Forza Horizon 4," "Gears 5," "Crackdown 3," and a new map for "PUBG" during its June 10 media briefing.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:June 13, 2018, 6:41 PM IST
The "Halo Infinite" teaser contains callbacks to previous games in the franchise. (Image: 343 Industries / Microsoft Studios)
Halo Infinite
Date TBA for Windows 10 and Xbox One



There's no date yet for what looks like a sixth core entry to the system-selling shooter franchise, and this is a tech demonstration for its game engine rather than the game itself. Still, Xbox promises that "Halo Infinite" will be the "greatest adventure yet" for lead character Master Chief -- who may or may not appear in this trailer.

Forza Horizon 4
October 2, 2018 for Win10 and XBO



Playground Games, now part of Microsoft Studios, is taking players to its home country, Britain, for this high speed road and country ramble over field, hill, and mountainside, with over 450 cars and dynamically changing seasons to keep conditions fresh and challenging.

Gears 5
In 2019 for Win10 and XBO



Sequel to sci-fi shooter "Gears of War 4" (note the new, shorter name) and featuring one of its lead characters, Coalition army corporal Kait, as she heads off across her earth-like world to discover the truth behind some disturbing visions and the Locust beasts humanity has been fighting. Xbox also unveiled cute Funko Pop collaboration "Gears Pop!" (youtu.be/3Pf4KxbknXA) a 2019 release for iOS and Android, and prequel strategy game "Gears Tactics" (youtu.be/9fknBw-naHs), shown briefly without a target date.

Crackdown 3
February 2019 for WinPC and XBO



Delayed for the fourth time, on this occasion until February 2019, this superpowered go-anywhere, do-anything open world action title casts players as law enforcement -- so, part of the same genre as a "Grand Theft Auto" but, in theory, on the other side of the legal system.

PUBG - E3 2018 trailer



Still within a period of console exclusivity, for however long it lasts, this new trailer for "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" includes a glimpse at a new snow-covered map teased for the year's end, and one that would allow players to track one another's footprints.

Read full article
