E3 2018 Trailers: EA Sport's 'FIFA 19,' 'Madden NFL 19,' 'NBA Live 19,' and Origin Access

"FIFA 19" nabs a Champions League mode from "PES 2019," "Madden NFL 19" lands on PC for the first time in over ten years, "NBA Live 19" focuses on player, team, and career creation, and Origin Access offers launch day games for an unannounced price.FIFA 19 Official Reveal TrailerSeptember 28, 2018 for PS4, WinPC, XBO, Nintendo Switch, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3Portugal and Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo narrates the first trailer for soccer game "FIFA 19," which has obtained rights to the UEFA Champions League, whose official blessing is now absent from rival PES 2019. "FIFA 18" already has a free World Cup download.Origin Access Premier: Official Reveal TrailerDate to be announced for Windows PCLate northern Summer 2018, Windows PCSubscription service granting access to EA's games at launch as well as the label's archive. Date and price to be announced. "Madden NFL 19"," "FIFA 19," "Battlefield V" and "Anthem" will be included; otherwise, an equivalent to Xbox's Game Pass scheme.NBA Live 19 - Official Reveal TrailerSeptember 7, 2018 for PS4, WinPC and XBOXPromising the ability to build up a player's skills, pick a versatile squad, play in the top street basketball courts around the world, and work up through a league system into the NBA.Madden NFL 19 - Official Reveal TrailerAugust 10, 2018 for PS4, WinPC, XBOXWith enhancements to player control, visuals, animation, and Madden Ultimate Team progression, as well as a continuation of the Longshot story mode. On PC for the first time in 11 years.