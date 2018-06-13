English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
E3 2018 Trailers: EA Sport's 'FIFA 19,' 'Madden NFL 19,' 'NBA Live 19,' and Origin Access

Although the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) officially started on Monday, a lot of big reveals have already taken place. Here are some of biggest trailers released by EA Sports.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:June 13, 2018, 5:59 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and the Real Madrid team in "FIFA 19," which has a Champions League feature. (Image: Electronic Arts)
"FIFA 19" nabs a Champions League mode from "PES 2019," "Madden NFL 19" lands on PC for the first time in over ten years, "NBA Live 19" focuses on player, team, and career creation, and Origin Access offers launch day games for an unannounced price.

FIFA 19 Official Reveal Trailer

September 28, 2018 for PS4, WinPC, XBO, Nintendo Switch, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3

Portugal and Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo narrates the first trailer for soccer game "FIFA 19," which has obtained rights to the UEFA Champions League, whose official blessing is now absent from rival PES 2019. "FIFA 18" already has a free World Cup download.

Origin Access Premier: Official Reveal Trailer

Date to be announced for Windows PC

Late northern Summer 2018, Windows PC

Subscription service granting access to EA's games at launch as well as the label's archive. Date and price to be announced. "Madden NFL 19"," "FIFA 19," "Battlefield V" and "Anthem" will be included; otherwise, an equivalent to Xbox's Game Pass scheme.

NBA Live 19 - Official Reveal Trailer

September 7, 2018 for PS4, WinPC and XBOX

Promising the ability to build up a player's skills, pick a versatile squad, play in the top street basketball courts around the world, and work up through a league system into the NBA.

Madden NFL 19 - Official Reveal Trailer

August 10, 2018 for PS4, WinPC, XBOX

With enhancements to player control, visuals, animation, and Madden Ultimate Team progression, as well as a continuation of the Longshot story mode. On PC for the first time in 11 years.

