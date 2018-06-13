English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
E3 2018: What to Expect From PlayStation
Sony's PlayStation division has promised to focus on four big exclusives at E3 2018. Here are an armful of other games also likely to make the cut.
Reprsentative Image. (Image: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Files)
Setting the stage for his June 11 presentation, Sony Interactive Entertainment president Shawn Layden targeted four PlayStation 4 exclusives: "The Last of Us Part II," "Marvel's Spider-Man," "Ghost of Tsushima" and "Death Stranding."
"The Last of Us Part II" comes from the same studio behind the "Uncharted" series and both series have a reputation for high-quality action, adventure, audio and visual presentation.
This time, however, orphan Ellie becomes the main character while an E3 2017 clip implied a darker storyline for the undated sequel.
September's "Spider-Man" doesn't directly tie in to the movies, its studio says, but instead takes place when the webbed wonder is at the height of his powers.
Players can expect to swing, sling and flip their way around New York City, meeting familiar faces and chasing down another superpowered mystery man, Mister Negative.
"Ghost of Tsushima" is a bit more of an unknown quantity, having been revealed at Paris Games Week in November 2017, but promises a fully realized Samurai-era Japan. Will it be ready for release in 2018?
Finally, the foreboding sci-fi title "Death Stranding" is the first new title from ex-"Metal Gear Solid" director Hideo Kojima, so far, as cryptic and cinematic as Kojima's reputation suggests, with actors Norman Reedus and Mads Mikkelsen embodying principal characters.
Outside of the focal quartet, expect to see more of "Dreams," "Days Gone," "Blood & Truth," "Erica" and "Concrete Genie," all of which have featured at previous PlayStation presentations, as well as more on its "Medievil" remake and the recently announced "Tetris Effect."
Similarly, indie games "Knights and Bikes" and "The Gardens Between" were announced as PS4 console exclusives, as were Square Enix's "Final Fantasy VII Remake" and "Left Alive"; its acclaimed "Dragon Quest XI" is a PS4 home console exclusive until a Switch version arrives, though Square Enix might cover all this at its own briefing earlier in the day.
Expect to see Activision's "Destiny 2: Forsaken" expansion and "Call of Duty: Black Ops 4," due September and October respectively, during the PlayStation conference.
And, speaking of October, rumor has it that PlayStation and Rockstar Games are partnering over aspects of what could be 2018's biggest release of all, Wild West adventure "Red Dead Redemption 2."
Also Watch
"The Last of Us Part II" comes from the same studio behind the "Uncharted" series and both series have a reputation for high-quality action, adventure, audio and visual presentation.
This time, however, orphan Ellie becomes the main character while an E3 2017 clip implied a darker storyline for the undated sequel.
September's "Spider-Man" doesn't directly tie in to the movies, its studio says, but instead takes place when the webbed wonder is at the height of his powers.
Players can expect to swing, sling and flip their way around New York City, meeting familiar faces and chasing down another superpowered mystery man, Mister Negative.
"Ghost of Tsushima" is a bit more of an unknown quantity, having been revealed at Paris Games Week in November 2017, but promises a fully realized Samurai-era Japan. Will it be ready for release in 2018?
Finally, the foreboding sci-fi title "Death Stranding" is the first new title from ex-"Metal Gear Solid" director Hideo Kojima, so far, as cryptic and cinematic as Kojima's reputation suggests, with actors Norman Reedus and Mads Mikkelsen embodying principal characters.
Outside of the focal quartet, expect to see more of "Dreams," "Days Gone," "Blood & Truth," "Erica" and "Concrete Genie," all of which have featured at previous PlayStation presentations, as well as more on its "Medievil" remake and the recently announced "Tetris Effect."
Similarly, indie games "Knights and Bikes" and "The Gardens Between" were announced as PS4 console exclusives, as were Square Enix's "Final Fantasy VII Remake" and "Left Alive"; its acclaimed "Dragon Quest XI" is a PS4 home console exclusive until a Switch version arrives, though Square Enix might cover all this at its own briefing earlier in the day.
Expect to see Activision's "Destiny 2: Forsaken" expansion and "Call of Duty: Black Ops 4," due September and October respectively, during the PlayStation conference.
And, speaking of October, rumor has it that PlayStation and Rockstar Games are partnering over aspects of what could be 2018's biggest release of all, Wild West adventure "Red Dead Redemption 2."
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Friday 08 June , 2018 Can Delhi Be A Full State?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone Tweets About Her Safety After Beaumonde Towers Fire, Asks Fans to Pray for The Firefighters
- Live Cricket Score, England vs Australia, 1st ODI at The Oval
- India vs Afghanistan: Five Key Player Battles to Look Out For
- Woman Takes NASA to Court Over Neil Armstrong's 'Piece of Moon' Gift
- Swimmer Virdhawal Khade Aims for Gold at Asian Games After Injury Return