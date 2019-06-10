E3 2019: AMD's 16-Core Ryzen 9 3950X Rumoured to Launch Alongside New Navi GPUs

The AMD vs Intel battle has been waged for long, but now, it is literally being taken up to the next level. Prior to Computex 2019, AMD was expected to reveal its 3rd generation CPUs with a 16-core flagship sitting high and mighty at the top. That, though, did not happen, and AMD's range-topping 3rd gen offering became the 12-core, 24-thread Ryzen 9 3900X. This led to a whole bunch of speculations that the 16-core processor may have only been false alarm, but going by even newer reports, it is not. In fact, it may be unveiled today itself.Reportedly dubbed the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X, the processor has apparently been spotted in a marketing slide that Videocardz has obtained and seemingly verified. It is a freakishly powerful processor, at least on paper, and has a 16-core, 32-thread layout based on AMD's 3rd generation 7nm architecture. It has a base clock speed of 3.5GHz, and turbo-boosted peak clock speed of 4.7GHz. As with the 3rd generation AMD processor architecture, it gets bigger L1 and L2 cache sizes, with a total of 72MB cache memory. Impressively, it somehow manages to restrict its throughput at 105W, which is what the 12-core Ryzen 9 3900X consumes.While Intel's 10th generation Ice Lake processors have been aiming to improve wholesome performance (including connectivity and AI co-processing) in laptops, AMD is looking to eat into Intel's share of the desktop computing pie. Its 7nm processor lineup begins with the seemingly puny Ryzen 5 3600, priced at only $199 (~Rs 14,000). However, that too offer six cores, 12 threads, peak turbo clock speed of 4.2GHz and a very resource-friendly 65W TDP.Understandably, the 16-core behemoth from AMD is not going to be a mainstream product, and despite AMD's history of very impressive pricing, we expect the 3950X to be a very expensive offering when it is launched. Alongside this, we also expect to see AMD's new PCIe 4.0-flaunting Navi GPUs being launched. While a full lineup unveil is unlikely, we certainly expect to see the AMD Radeon RX 5800 to make an appearance when AMD takes the stage later today.With the desktop market seeing considerable excitement and slight (but inconsistent) strains of resurgence in recent times, will products such as a 16-core exorbitant gaming processor and a highly competent (and well-priced) graphics processor make the heads of laptop and tablet aficionados turn? The answers will be there for us to see, by tonight.