E3 2019: Best Games feat. Halo Infinite, Cyberpunk 2077, Gears 5 and More

E3 2019 announcements have been made, and the gaming week extravaganza has not disappointed us. With headliners stealing the show the way we expected them to, and some regular announcements bringing in the expected updates, E3 2019 has revealed an impressive list of games that will release through 2019 and 2020. Here are the key announcements:

Doom Eternal

A forever favourite of shooter games, Doom Eternal has a new take on the fantastic Doom rendition of 2016. It has the same, hardcore battle format, but is now swifter, more bloody and aggressive. There's something extremely exciting about beating the light out of aliens, and even more exciting when you have multiple combination kills to make.

Halo Infinite

Master Chief is back, this time in gameplay that should look even richer and more intense -- after all, it is slated to use the next generation Slipspace engine, and launch with the upcoming Xbox Project Scarlet in 2020. Developers 343 Industries is even going as far as calling it a spiritual reboot of the Halo franchise, which makes it a big deal for all gamers, and an even bigger deal for Halo fans.

Gears 5

Gears of War 5 brings back Kait as the game's central figure. It is possibly the best trailer to have been shown at E3 2019, and going by gameplay and graphics, is going to be one hell of a game. Dark undertones prevail with the Locust Queen's shadow looming large on the game's protagonist, and while all of this already makes for an incredible storyline, the mechanics of the game have been amplified further to give you one hell of a ride.

Cyberpunk 2077

Long-awaited video game Cyberpunk 2077 made yet another appearance at E3 2019, with CD Projekt Red pulling off E3's biggest surprise in the form of Keanu Reeves. The ambitious game has had fans swooning over it for long, and even though no new gameplay was shown, we met Reeves' digital avatar as one of the game's main characters, and even got a confirmed release date of April 16, 2020. It's a pity that we've to wait for almost a year, but more glimpses of the game should come by, over time.

Death Stranding

To be clear, Death Stranding is not exactly an E3 announcement, but it was announced just ahead of the E3 keynote by Sony. The game remains mystical, shrouded in clouds of confusion, and has an eclectic quality about it that only Sony and Hideo Kojima can whip up. There is no shortage of hype around Death Stranding, and to make things sweeter, Sony has announced that it will be released this year itself, on November 8, 2019.

FIFA 20

No E3 announcement is ever complete without FIFA, and E3 2019 is no stranger either. After toying with the Alex Hunter-driven story mode that borderlined on being a bit monotonous for its lack of choice, FIFA 20's new highlight feature is the inclusion (or rather, return) of Street Mode. You can now play a street match on the alleyways of Brazil, in a 3v3 format without any walls around, making the game way more versatile for active players. FIFA 20 will also feature men and women players in the same game for the first time, making it a pretty nifty update.

Borderlands 3

As with Halo Infinite and Gears 5, Borderlands 3 is bringing together a mix of the old and a strange concoction of the new. You get Maya and Lilith back in action, but the entire game has been shaken up and stirred with new weapons and a neo-realistic appeal. You also get the same, crazy appeal of outright battle, something that never grows old with Borderlands ever since its first rendition.

Special mentions

Also en route are Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition, which gets a few new chapters along with the customary remastering. Ori and the Will of the Wisps is another game that will be discussed lesser but is actually a stunning work of art. It retains the graphic goodness of its predecessor, while adding some more dark undertones to the game. Lastly, while this list could have been practically endless, we chose Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order as a game to follow simply for the epic share of Star Wars fans that would at least want to play the game once. You get a typical Star Wars storyline -- a Rebel survivor, silently fighting his way through an Imperial facility, taking down much more than what many would expect with only a Lightsaber, and eventually facing a boss fight with an Imperial leader. Oh, and there's a cutesy droid in tow as well.