E3 2019: Everything EA Games Will Showcase on June 8

After several years of relatively predictable presentations, Electronic Arts is turning its perceived weakness into a strength, publishing an itemized schedule in advance of its annual livestream from ticketed gameplay event EA Play, which takes place the weekend ahead of Los Angeles video game convention, the Electronic Entertainment Expo.

Six games are spread out over the three hours of Electronic Arts' EA Play 2019 live stream, with November's "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" opening the showfloor presentation (9.30am PDT, 4.30pm UTC, or convert to your time zone via timeanddate.com) and the rest following at 30-minute intervals. Next up, then, is free Battle Royale "Apex Legends" (10am PDT), February's strong surprise launch and rival to the omnipresent "Fortnite."

Rounding off the show's action-oriented first half is "Battlefield V" (10.30am PDT), due new maps and modes from June and a new land, sea and air theater of war set for fall. The spotlight then moves to EA's "FIFA Soccer" (11am PDT) and "Madden NFL" (11.30am PDT) franchises. "FIFA Soccer" games usually release late September with last year's "Madden NFL 19" having landed mid-August. EA has already signalled some changes coming to "FIFA 20," such as improvements to defensive positioning, tackling, and ball recovery systems.

Finally, "The Sims 4" (12pm PDT) wraps up the show after EA gave away the computer game edition over a fortnight in May. Mystery new content is expected in the next six months. That six-game schedule doesn't appear to leave room for much else: racing game "Need for Speed" has been confirmed absent, for example, despite an anticipated late 2019 release.

Other notable absentees include the "Plants vs Zombies" franchise, which has a new entry in the works, the annual "NHL" and "NBA Live" games, EA Originals adventure "Sea of Solitude," first announced in 2016 and set for a July 2019 debut, and February action game "Anthem," which will have to compete with not only labelmate "Apex Legends" and "Destiny 2" but also "Borderlands 3" and "Call of Duty" as late 2019 approaches.

Later, "Star Wars Jedi" and "Apex Legends" studio Respawn has an E3 Coliseum panel booked for Tuesday June 11.