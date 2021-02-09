E3 2021 May Go Virtual This Year, Event Planned for June 15

E3 2021 is reportedly set to go virtual this year, according to reports on the matter. The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) was skipped in 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, and now, the organisers behind the event – Entertainment Software Association, is seemingly exploring the possibility of hosting it virtually. Nothing about the event is confirmed as yet, but sources close to the organisers believe that a date of June 15-17, 2021 has been targeted for the ace gaming conference this year. An official announcement for the conference, however, is pending as of now.

Despite E3 2020 being skipped, stakeholders in the gaming ecosystem held their own virtual conferences to unveil their latest games and showcase gameplay clips and other related content. With E3 2021, the ESA is said to be in talks with companies, publishers, developers and noted gamers and game streamers for the best way to host the event. The organisers have stated that if the plans work out, E3 2021 will host keynotes from gaming corporations, publishers and developers, live streams of gameplays and gaming related content from these parties and also influencers from the gaming world, a showcase awards event, and also a pre-conference live stream that will work as the typical curtain raiser for it.

However, as of now, companies are believed to be still in planning stage talks with the ESA, so concrete details are still some time away into the future. E3 2021 may also host the gameplay showcases on individual gaming platforms, which would give it a rather disjointed experience. That said, the final details of how the conference would take place will only be revealed once the schedule is set in stone. Given that the event may take place virtually this year, the final announcement date may actually be farther away into the future, but we do expect some sort of announcements to be made soon.

As of now, it is unclear if E3 2021 will also showcase gaming hardware featuring the latest ray tracing GPUs from Nvidia and AMD, as well as Sony and Microsoft’s swanky new consoles. If the companies participate, viewers may expect some gameplay showcase that involves the latest PC and console gaming paraphernalia as part of the conference.